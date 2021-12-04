At least 10 killed in attack in restive eastern Syria region

AFP, DAMASCUS





At least 10 oil field workers were on Thursday killed in an attack on their bus in eastern Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Governorate, state media reported.

“Ten workers at the al-Kharata oil field were martyred and another was wounded in a terrorist attack on a bus transporting them back from work,” the official SANA news agency said, without elaborating.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible.

However, the Islamic State (IS) group has regularly claimed operations in the oil-rich province that was once a part of the sprawling territory it controlled in Syria and Iraq.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that an explosive device was used in the bus attack in an area where “IS sleeper cells are active”.

The al-Kharata oil field is 20km southwest of Deir ez-Zor City, the observatory said.

Syrian government forces recaptured it in 2017 after IS militants were expelled from the area, it said.

The IS’ self-proclaimed caliphate was declared defeated in Syria in the riverside hamlet of Baghouz in March 2019 following a grueling US-backed offensive.

However, the group still attacks government forces from hideouts in the vast Syrian desert, which stretches from the outskirts of Damascus to the Iraqi border.

Last month, the IS killed at least 13 pro-regime militia fighters in an ambush in the province, the observatory said.

Another five Syrian soldiers were killed in an explosion that same week, state media reported.

Russia, which is allied with the government in Damascus, has carried out heavy airstrikes on IS positions in the desert over the past two days, the observatory said.