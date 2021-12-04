Indonesian authorities on Thursday detained and charged eight West Papuan students with treason for raising the banned Morning Star flag used by supporters of independence for the restive province, police said.
On Wednesday, students had gathered at a stadium in West Papua’s capital, Jayapura, to celebrate the anniversary of the region’s declaration of independence from colonial rule in 1961.
Local police spokesman Ahmad Musthofa Kamal said the eight students were charged with organizing and attending an outlawed event, as well as producing materials promoting West Papuan independence.
Photo: AFP
“They showed banners, sang a song and shouted ‘Papuan independence’ during the march,” Kamal told reporters.
If found guilty of treason, the students could face life in prison.
Michael Hilman, a lawyer for the group, confirmed the arrests and said that other West Papuan students protesting on Wednesday in Bali and Ambon City were also harassed by police, but no further arrests were made.
Rights groups say that Jakarta is increasingly turning to treason accusations to stifle dissent, with more than 50 West Papuan rights advocates facing the charge in the past few years.
Among them are other advocates accused of displaying West Papua’s independence flag, which is banned in the world’s third-largest democracy.
The province shares a border with independent Papua New Guinea on the island of New Guinea, just north of Australia.
A former Dutch colony, West Papua declared independence in 1961, but neighboring Indonesia took control two years later promising an independence referendum.
The subsequent vote in favor of staying part of Indonesia, approved by the UN at the time, was widely considered a sham.
WIDE REOPENING DISCOURAGED: A study from Peking University has suggested that lifting restrictions in the style of the US, UK and others would be catastrophic China would face a “colossal outbreak” on a scale beyond anything any other country has yet seen if it were to reopen in a similar manner to the US. That is a prediction based on statistical modeling by researchers at Beijing’s Peking University. A switch from China’s current COVID-19 elimination strategy to a US-style approach with few restrictions would lead to as many as 637,155 infections per day, according to the study, which was published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. That would be the largest daily figure reported by any country since the start of the
UNCERTAINTY: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not specify measures NATO might take, but many believe that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project could be canceled The US has said it has evidence that Russia has made plans for a “large scale” attack on Ukraine and said NATO allies are “prepared to impose severe costs” on Moscow if it attempts an invasion. Speaking at a NATO ministers meeting in Latvia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that it was unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but added: “He’s putting in place the capacity to do so in short order, should he so decide.” “So despite uncertainty about intention and timing, we must prepare for all contingencies while working to see to
NOT ELIGIBLE: Most of those charged over democracy protests were born after the UK handed Hong Kong back to China, figures form Hong Kong Watch showed More than 90 percent of people who have faced protest charges in Hong Kong are too young to access a UK visa scheme dedicated to helping Hong Kongers flee to the UK, say advocates and lawmakers calling for new laws to assist them. The release of the figures on Sunday by advocacy group Hong Kong Watch comes before a British parliamentary debate this week on proposed migration law amendments that would widen the pathway for people with British National Overseas (BNO) status to resettle in the UK. More than 10,000 people were arrested during or after the mass protests that swept Hong
An episode of The Simpsons in which the cartoon family from the US visit Tiananmen Square has been removed from Disney’s streaming channel in Hong Kong at a time when authorities are clamping down on dissent. The missing episode adds to concerns that Chinese-style censorship is becoming the norm in the territory, ensnaring global streaming giants and other major tech companies. Disney+ has made rapid advances since it was launched 18 months ago, reaching more than 116 million worldwide subscribers. The Hong Kong version started streaming earlier this month and eagle-eyed customers soon noticed that an episode of The Simpsons featuring China was