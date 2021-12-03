US firms must speak up: Beijing

‘OPPOSE TRADE ABUSE’: The Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs said that US firms should not make fortunes in China while staying silent on tariffs and sanctions

The Guardian





Beijing has urged US business groups with interests in China to “speak out” and lobby the US government in its defense, saying that as bilateral relations deteriorate, they cannot make money “in silence.”

Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Xie Feng (謝鋒), who is in charge of managing China’s relationship with the US, also urged against political boycotts of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, saying they would be against the interests of athletes.

Key business groups, including the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and the US-China Business Council, met Xie at a virtual forum on Tuesday, a transcript of his address showed.

Chinese flags hang from a lamp post in front of an Apple Inc store in Shanghai July 1. Photo: Bloomberg

In his address, published by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Xie urged the US business representatives to “speak up and speak out, and push the US government to pursue a rational and pragmatic policy towards China, stop conducting wars in trade, industry and technology, and stop creating ideological and geopolitical confrontations and conflicts.”

The meeting’s warning added to letters sent by China’s embassy in Washington directly to US businesses last month, making similar threats and urging them to lobby against US bills that would affect Chinese interests.

Xie praised the Nov. 15 meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), in seeking to restore the relationship, and said that when bilateral relations were good, economic and trade cooperation was smoother.

“It’s good to enjoy the shade under the big tree,” he said. “Conversely, if the relations between the two countries deteriorate, the business community cannot make a fortune in silence.”

“We hope that our friends in the business community will clearly oppose the politicization of economic and trade issues and the abuse of the concept of national security, push the Biden administration to lift the tariffs imposed on China, stop the suppression and sanctions against Chinese enterprises and provide a level playing field for enterprises of both countries,” Xie said.

The US is among several countries in the past few years to issue sanctions against the Chinese government and other entities in response to human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang, the crackdown on Hong Kong and Beijing’s growing regional aggression.

Beijing has rejected claims that it is abusing human rights. Several world governments and human rights groups have declared the systematic oppression of Uighurs in Xinjiang to be either a genocide or a crime against humanity.

Beijing has also been sanctioned over its intervention in Hong Kong and crackdown in Tibet, and criticized for its aggression toward Taiwan.

However, Xie told the US business leaders that these issues were all areas where China “has no room for compromise.”