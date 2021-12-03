Beijing has urged US business groups with interests in China to “speak out” and lobby the US government in its defense, saying that as bilateral relations deteriorate, they cannot make money “in silence.”
Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Xie Feng (謝鋒), who is in charge of managing China’s relationship with the US, also urged against political boycotts of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, saying they would be against the interests of athletes.
Key business groups, including the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and the US-China Business Council, met Xie at a virtual forum on Tuesday, a transcript of his address showed.
Photo: Bloomberg
In his address, published by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Xie urged the US business representatives to “speak up and speak out, and push the US government to pursue a rational and pragmatic policy towards China, stop conducting wars in trade, industry and technology, and stop creating ideological and geopolitical confrontations and conflicts.”
The meeting’s warning added to letters sent by China’s embassy in Washington directly to US businesses last month, making similar threats and urging them to lobby against US bills that would affect Chinese interests.
Xie praised the Nov. 15 meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), in seeking to restore the relationship, and said that when bilateral relations were good, economic and trade cooperation was smoother.
“It’s good to enjoy the shade under the big tree,” he said. “Conversely, if the relations between the two countries deteriorate, the business community cannot make a fortune in silence.”
“We hope that our friends in the business community will clearly oppose the politicization of economic and trade issues and the abuse of the concept of national security, push the Biden administration to lift the tariffs imposed on China, stop the suppression and sanctions against Chinese enterprises and provide a level playing field for enterprises of both countries,” Xie said.
The US is among several countries in the past few years to issue sanctions against the Chinese government and other entities in response to human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang, the crackdown on Hong Kong and Beijing’s growing regional aggression.
Beijing has rejected claims that it is abusing human rights. Several world governments and human rights groups have declared the systematic oppression of Uighurs in Xinjiang to be either a genocide or a crime against humanity.
Beijing has also been sanctioned over its intervention in Hong Kong and crackdown in Tibet, and criticized for its aggression toward Taiwan.
However, Xie told the US business leaders that these issues were all areas where China “has no room for compromise.”
WIDE REOPENING DISCOURAGED: A study from Peking University has suggested that lifting restrictions in the style of the US, UK and others would be catastrophic China would face a “colossal outbreak” on a scale beyond anything any other country has yet seen if it were to reopen in a similar manner to the US. That is a prediction based on statistical modeling by researchers at Beijing’s Peking University. A switch from China’s current COVID-19 elimination strategy to a US-style approach with few restrictions would lead to as many as 637,155 infections per day, according to the study, which was published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. That would be the largest daily figure reported by any country since the start of the
NOT ELIGIBLE: Most of those charged over democracy protests were born after the UK handed Hong Kong back to China, figures form Hong Kong Watch showed More than 90 percent of people who have faced protest charges in Hong Kong are too young to access a UK visa scheme dedicated to helping Hong Kongers flee to the UK, say advocates and lawmakers calling for new laws to assist them. The release of the figures on Sunday by advocacy group Hong Kong Watch comes before a British parliamentary debate this week on proposed migration law amendments that would widen the pathway for people with British National Overseas (BNO) status to resettle in the UK. More than 10,000 people were arrested during or after the mass protests that swept Hong
An episode of The Simpsons in which the cartoon family from the US visit Tiananmen Square has been removed from Disney’s streaming channel in Hong Kong at a time when authorities are clamping down on dissent. The missing episode adds to concerns that Chinese-style censorship is becoming the norm in the territory, ensnaring global streaming giants and other major tech companies. Disney+ has made rapid advances since it was launched 18 months ago, reaching more than 116 million worldwide subscribers. The Hong Kong version started streaming earlier this month and eagle-eyed customers soon noticed that an episode of The Simpsons featuring China was
‘ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN’: With the presence of foreign peacekeepers helping to cool tensions, residents feared food and fuel shortages as the capital remains on edge Calm yesterday returned to the Solomon Islands’ capital, Honiara, after days of rioting left at least three dead and reduced sections of the city to smoldering ruins. Fuel stations, shops and other businesses began to reopen, with Honiara residents flocking to buy basic provisions as the violence ebbed. “The situation is very tense and anything could happen any time,” said Audrey Awao, a working mother who worried there would soon be no food left in the shops. What began as a small protest on Wednesday quickly descended into a violent free-for-all, with poor Honiara residents joining anti-government protesters to rampage through the shattered