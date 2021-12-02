World News Quick Take

Agencies





NEW ZEALAND

Troops sent to Solomons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday deployed peacekeepers to join an international mission to maintain security in the Solomon Islands. “We are deeply concerned by the recent civil unrest and rioting in Honiara, and following yesterday’s request of the Solomon Island government, we have moved quickly to provide urgent assistance to help restore sustained peace and security,” Ardern said in a statement. An initial deployment of 15 military personnel is to depart today, and 50 more this weekend, she said.

SRI LANKA

Cooking gas blasts probed

Parliament yesterday convened a committee to probe dozens of unexplained cooking gas explosions around the country. Following police and media reports of about 14 explosions in a single day, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday appointed an eight-member committee to investigate and provide a report within two weeks. Minister of Consumer Affairs Lasantha Alagiyawanna told lawmakers that on average 10 explosions were being reported daily. Restaurant owner Milinda Premachandra said that his wife sustained severe burns when the cooker in their small eatery in Colombo exploded. “My wife will never be the same again. The authorities must do something soon,” he said.

ISRAEL

Tel Aviv ranked priciest city

Tel Aviv is the world’s most expensive city to live in, a survey published yesterday by the Economist Intelligence Unit found. For the first time, the Israeli city climbed five rungs to the top of the Worldwide Cost of Living Index. The index is compiled by comparing prices in US dollars for goods and services in 173 cities. Paris and Singapore shared second, followed by Zurich and Hong Kong. New York was in sixth, with Geneva, Switzerland, in seventh. Rounding off the top 10 were Copenhagen in eighth, followed by Los Angeles and Osaka, Japan.

SWITZERLAND

One-third not netizens: UN

About 2.9 billion people — 37 percent of the world’s population — have never used the Internet, the UN said on Tuesday. The International Telecommunication Union estimated that 96 percent of those 2.9 billion live in developing countries. The agency said that the estimated number of people who have gone online rose from 4.1 billion in 2019 to 4.9 billion this year, partially due to a “COVID-19 connectivity boost,” but even among those Internet users, many hundreds of millions might only go online infrequently, using shared devices or facing connection speeds that hamper their Internet use.

CANADA

Cactus toy raps about drugs

A rapping cactus toy, marketed as educational, might teach children more than is appropriate, as a woman in Brampton, Ontario, discovered. The cactus that Ania Tanner bought sings in English, Spanish and Polish as it gyrates to a beat. After buying it for her granddaughter, Tanner found that one of the songs was an explicit tune about cocaine. “I am Polish, and when I started to listen to the songs ... I was in shock,” she told CTV News. The cactus performs Gdzie Jest Biay Wgorz? (Zejcie), or Where Is the White Eel? (Descent), which opens with: “The only thing in my head is 5g of cocaine / Fly away alone, to the edge of oblivion.” Spokesman Zbigniew Florek said that rapper Cypis had “no idea” the song was being used in a children’s toy. “He’s disgusted,” Florek said. Walmart has since removed the listing for the toy.