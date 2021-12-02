NEW ZEALAND
Troops sent to Solomons
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday deployed peacekeepers to join an international mission to maintain security in the Solomon Islands. “We are deeply concerned by the recent civil unrest and rioting in Honiara, and following yesterday’s request of the Solomon Island government, we have moved quickly to provide urgent assistance to help restore sustained peace and security,” Ardern said in a statement. An initial deployment of 15 military personnel is to depart today, and 50 more this weekend, she said.
SRI LANKA
Cooking gas blasts probed
Parliament yesterday convened a committee to probe dozens of unexplained cooking gas explosions around the country. Following police and media reports of about 14 explosions in a single day, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday appointed an eight-member committee to investigate and provide a report within two weeks. Minister of Consumer Affairs Lasantha Alagiyawanna told lawmakers that on average 10 explosions were being reported daily. Restaurant owner Milinda Premachandra said that his wife sustained severe burns when the cooker in their small eatery in Colombo exploded. “My wife will never be the same again. The authorities must do something soon,” he said.
ISRAEL
Tel Aviv ranked priciest city
Tel Aviv is the world’s most expensive city to live in, a survey published yesterday by the Economist Intelligence Unit found. For the first time, the Israeli city climbed five rungs to the top of the Worldwide Cost of Living Index. The index is compiled by comparing prices in US dollars for goods and services in 173 cities. Paris and Singapore shared second, followed by Zurich and Hong Kong. New York was in sixth, with Geneva, Switzerland, in seventh. Rounding off the top 10 were Copenhagen in eighth, followed by Los Angeles and Osaka, Japan.
SWITZERLAND
One-third not netizens: UN
About 2.9 billion people — 37 percent of the world’s population — have never used the Internet, the UN said on Tuesday. The International Telecommunication Union estimated that 96 percent of those 2.9 billion live in developing countries. The agency said that the estimated number of people who have gone online rose from 4.1 billion in 2019 to 4.9 billion this year, partially due to a “COVID-19 connectivity boost,” but even among those Internet users, many hundreds of millions might only go online infrequently, using shared devices or facing connection speeds that hamper their Internet use.
CANADA
Cactus toy raps about drugs
A rapping cactus toy, marketed as educational, might teach children more than is appropriate, as a woman in Brampton, Ontario, discovered. The cactus that Ania Tanner bought sings in English, Spanish and Polish as it gyrates to a beat. After buying it for her granddaughter, Tanner found that one of the songs was an explicit tune about cocaine. “I am Polish, and when I started to listen to the songs ... I was in shock,” she told CTV News. The cactus performs Gdzie Jest Biay Wgorz? (Zejcie), or Where Is the White Eel? (Descent), which opens with: “The only thing in my head is 5g of cocaine / Fly away alone, to the edge of oblivion.” Spokesman Zbigniew Florek said that rapper Cypis had “no idea” the song was being used in a children’s toy. “He’s disgusted,” Florek said. Walmart has since removed the listing for the toy.
WIDE REOPENING DISCOURAGED: A study from Peking University has suggested that lifting restrictions in the style of the US, UK and others would be catastrophic China would face a “colossal outbreak” on a scale beyond anything any other country has yet seen if it were to reopen in a similar manner to the US. That is a prediction based on statistical modeling by researchers at Beijing’s Peking University. A switch from China’s current COVID-19 elimination strategy to a US-style approach with few restrictions would lead to as many as 637,155 infections per day, according to the study, which was published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. That would be the largest daily figure reported by any country since the start of the
MOBS, TEAR GAS: Anti-government protests deteriorated and led to looting and arson, as the Pacific nation’s PM said he regretted a return to the country’s ‘dark days’ Rioters torched buildings in the Solomon Islands’ capital of Honiara yesterday, targeting the city’s Chinatown district in a second day of anti-government protests. Eyewitnesses and local media reported that crowds had defied a government lockdown to take to the streets. Live images showed several buildings engulfed in flames and plumes of thick black smoke billowing high above the capital. It followed widespread disorder on Wednesday, when demonstrators attempted to storm parliament and depose Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Businesses operated by Honiara’s Chinese community were looted and burned, prompting Beijing’s embassy to express “serious concerns” to the Solomons’ government. The embassy “made representations
NOT ELIGIBLE: Most of those charged over democracy protests were born after the UK handed Hong Kong back to China, figures form Hong Kong Watch showed More than 90 percent of people who have faced protest charges in Hong Kong are too young to access a UK visa scheme dedicated to helping Hong Kongers flee to the UK, say advocates and lawmakers calling for new laws to assist them. The release of the figures on Sunday by advocacy group Hong Kong Watch comes before a British parliamentary debate this week on proposed migration law amendments that would widen the pathway for people with British National Overseas (BNO) status to resettle in the UK. More than 10,000 people were arrested during or after the mass protests that swept Hong
An episode of The Simpsons in which the cartoon family from the US visit Tiananmen Square has been removed from Disney’s streaming channel in Hong Kong at a time when authorities are clamping down on dissent. The missing episode adds to concerns that Chinese-style censorship is becoming the norm in the territory, ensnaring global streaming giants and other major tech companies. Disney+ has made rapid advances since it was launched 18 months ago, reaching more than 116 million worldwide subscribers. The Hong Kong version started streaming earlier this month and eagle-eyed customers soon noticed that an episode of The Simpsons featuring China was