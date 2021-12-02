China on Tuesday promised to help African countries overcome COVID-19-related economic woes “without imposing its will,” faced with accusations that it often plays a coercive role on the continent.
Released at the close of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Senegal, a joint declaration committed Beijing to non-interference in African domestic affairs, and vice versa.
The text also included language on African governments upholding the principle that Taiwan is part of China.
Photo: Xinhua via AP
The summit between China and 53 African states — with an emphasis on trade and security, among other issues — was held in the city of Diamniadio near Senegal’s seaside capital, Dakar.
China invests heavily in Africa, and is the continent’s largest trading partner, with more than US$200 billion in direct trade in 2019, the Chinese embassy in Dakar said.
However, Beijing is often accused of using its creditor status to extract diplomatic and commercial concessions.
China rejects these charges, saying that it responds to the funding needs of poor African countries, while taking debt sustainability seriously.
Tuesday’s joint declaration said that China would not interfere in the “development path” set by African countries and that it would also refrain from “imposing its will on Africa.”
Some African leaders had hoped ahead of the summit that China would offer debt relief, or promise fresh rounds of investment, after the COVID-19 pandemic struck an economic blow to many already struggling countries on the continent.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Monday addressed attendees via video link, promising to donate 600 million vaccine doses to African countries.
He added that another 400 million doses would come from other sources, such as investments in production sites, which are sorely lacking across much of Africa.
African and Chinese officials also pledged to strengthen cooperation in “public health, investment, trade, industrialisation, infrastructure, agriculture and food security, climate change, peace and security,” the declaration said.
The summit took place against a backdrop of growing rivalry between Beijing and Washington, and a competition for influence on the continent.
It also followed a visit this month from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal, where he discussed boosting local vaccine-production sites.
The joint declaration warned against the “politicisation” of human rights and sporting activities, in an apparent reference to the possibility that the US would diplomatically boycott the Winter Olympics.
China and African countries “have a right to development,” the document said, referring to concerns that restrictions on fossil fuels would harm poor countries.
WIDE REOPENING DISCOURAGED: A study from Peking University has suggested that lifting restrictions in the style of the US, UK and others would be catastrophic China would face a “colossal outbreak” on a scale beyond anything any other country has yet seen if it were to reopen in a similar manner to the US. That is a prediction based on statistical modeling by researchers at Beijing’s Peking University. A switch from China’s current COVID-19 elimination strategy to a US-style approach with few restrictions would lead to as many as 637,155 infections per day, according to the study, which was published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. That would be the largest daily figure reported by any country since the start of the
MOBS, TEAR GAS: Anti-government protests deteriorated and led to looting and arson, as the Pacific nation’s PM said he regretted a return to the country’s ‘dark days’ Rioters torched buildings in the Solomon Islands’ capital of Honiara yesterday, targeting the city’s Chinatown district in a second day of anti-government protests. Eyewitnesses and local media reported that crowds had defied a government lockdown to take to the streets. Live images showed several buildings engulfed in flames and plumes of thick black smoke billowing high above the capital. It followed widespread disorder on Wednesday, when demonstrators attempted to storm parliament and depose Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Businesses operated by Honiara’s Chinese community were looted and burned, prompting Beijing’s embassy to express “serious concerns” to the Solomons’ government. The embassy “made representations
NOT ELIGIBLE: Most of those charged over democracy protests were born after the UK handed Hong Kong back to China, figures form Hong Kong Watch showed More than 90 percent of people who have faced protest charges in Hong Kong are too young to access a UK visa scheme dedicated to helping Hong Kongers flee to the UK, say advocates and lawmakers calling for new laws to assist them. The release of the figures on Sunday by advocacy group Hong Kong Watch comes before a British parliamentary debate this week on proposed migration law amendments that would widen the pathway for people with British National Overseas (BNO) status to resettle in the UK. More than 10,000 people were arrested during or after the mass protests that swept Hong
An episode of The Simpsons in which the cartoon family from the US visit Tiananmen Square has been removed from Disney’s streaming channel in Hong Kong at a time when authorities are clamping down on dissent. The missing episode adds to concerns that Chinese-style censorship is becoming the norm in the territory, ensnaring global streaming giants and other major tech companies. Disney+ has made rapid advances since it was launched 18 months ago, reaching more than 116 million worldwide subscribers. The Hong Kong version started streaming earlier this month and eagle-eyed customers soon noticed that an episode of The Simpsons featuring China was