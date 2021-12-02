Not everyone in Japan is looking forward to observing the time-honored tradition of drinking, eating and drinking some more with groups of colleagues, even as the country begins to rediscover its gregarious side after 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
December usually marks the start of the bonenkai (“forget the year”) party season, when men and women who spend hours together in the workplace get together for an evening of “nomunication,” a portmanteau of the Japanese verb “to drink,” or nomu, and “communication.”
However, many will be approaching this year’s round of office parties with trepidation, according to recent surveys, even though a dramatic decline in COVID-19 cases in Japan means bars and restaurants are again fully open for business.
In an attempt to gauge the mood of the nation, the Asahi Shimbun asked online readers to share their thoughts on the eve of the bonenkai season, and found that many would be mounting silent protest when they imbibe alongside their colleagues, and, crucially, their bosses.
Many respondents said they dreaded the tradition, which is thought to have started among members of the imperial family during the Muromachi period from 1336 to 1573, because of the pressure to mind their Ps and Qs in front of senior colleagues, while one described bonenkai as “utter torment.”
Their reticence echoed the results of a recent survey by Nippon Life Insurance, which found that more than 60 percent of respondents believed that after-hours nomunication was “unnecessary,” while just 11 percent said it was an absolute necessity.
The biggest single group of objectors cited pressure to observe the corporate hierarchy during what should be a carefree social gathering, while others regarded bonenkai as a form of unpaid overtime.
More than one-fifth simply said that they did not like alcohol.
“The number of people who are questioning the need to meet over drinks has risen, as they became unable to hold parties due to COVID-19,” Tomoki Inoue, a senior researcher at the NLI Research Institute, told the Kyodo news agency.
The Asahi survey found relief that the risk of a possible new wave of infections this winter had forced many companies to cancel bonenkai or hold them online.
“I don’t need to worry about what other people think of me even if I don’t drink” at online parties, one respondent said. “I like the casual atmosphere. I would prefer it if this style of drinking party continued after the pandemic as well.”
Despite the lack of enthusiasm, the bonenkai is an important date in the workplace calendar, an opportunity to chew over the previous 12 months and bond over booze.
Even as COVID-19 cases remain low, there will be no immediate return to the pre-pandemic days.
According to the corporate analysis firm Tokyo Shoko Research, 70 percent of companies said they would not hold bonenkai this year, compared with more than 94 percent who canceled last year.
Some respondents to the Asahi survey did not share the general sense of relief that many firms will be putting compulsory bonhomie on hold for another year.
“Year-end parties helped me strengthen my relationships with my colleagues,” said a teacher from Osaka whose school has canceled its staff bonenkai.
“However, I guess we should deny ourselves the pleasure, as our students are exercising self-restraint during the pandemic,” the teacher said.
WIDE REOPENING DISCOURAGED: A study from Peking University has suggested that lifting restrictions in the style of the US, UK and others would be catastrophic China would face a “colossal outbreak” on a scale beyond anything any other country has yet seen if it were to reopen in a similar manner to the US. That is a prediction based on statistical modeling by researchers at Beijing’s Peking University. A switch from China’s current COVID-19 elimination strategy to a US-style approach with few restrictions would lead to as many as 637,155 infections per day, according to the study, which was published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. That would be the largest daily figure reported by any country since the start of the
MOBS, TEAR GAS: Anti-government protests deteriorated and led to looting and arson, as the Pacific nation’s PM said he regretted a return to the country’s ‘dark days’ Rioters torched buildings in the Solomon Islands’ capital of Honiara yesterday, targeting the city’s Chinatown district in a second day of anti-government protests. Eyewitnesses and local media reported that crowds had defied a government lockdown to take to the streets. Live images showed several buildings engulfed in flames and plumes of thick black smoke billowing high above the capital. It followed widespread disorder on Wednesday, when demonstrators attempted to storm parliament and depose Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Businesses operated by Honiara’s Chinese community were looted and burned, prompting Beijing’s embassy to express “serious concerns” to the Solomons’ government. The embassy “made representations
NOT ELIGIBLE: Most of those charged over democracy protests were born after the UK handed Hong Kong back to China, figures form Hong Kong Watch showed More than 90 percent of people who have faced protest charges in Hong Kong are too young to access a UK visa scheme dedicated to helping Hong Kongers flee to the UK, say advocates and lawmakers calling for new laws to assist them. The release of the figures on Sunday by advocacy group Hong Kong Watch comes before a British parliamentary debate this week on proposed migration law amendments that would widen the pathway for people with British National Overseas (BNO) status to resettle in the UK. More than 10,000 people were arrested during or after the mass protests that swept Hong
An episode of The Simpsons in which the cartoon family from the US visit Tiananmen Square has been removed from Disney’s streaming channel in Hong Kong at a time when authorities are clamping down on dissent. The missing episode adds to concerns that Chinese-style censorship is becoming the norm in the territory, ensnaring global streaming giants and other major tech companies. Disney+ has made rapid advances since it was launched 18 months ago, reaching more than 116 million worldwide subscribers. The Hong Kong version started streaming earlier this month and eagle-eyed customers soon noticed that an episode of The Simpsons featuring China was