World News Quick Take

Agencies





CAMBODIA

Prince Ranariddh dies at 77

Prince Norodom Ranariddh, former prime minister and the son of the late King Norodom Sihanouk, died on Sunday in France, Minister of Information Khieu Kanharith announced on Facebook. The prince was 77. Khieu Kanharith, who said he learned of the death from Um Daravuth, a minor member of Cambodia’s royal family, did not give the cause of death. Ranariddh had been in ill health since an auto accident in 2018. An aide to Ranariddh who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Ranariddh traveled to Paris in late 2019 for medical treatment of a broken pelvis. Ranariddh’s career was always in the shade of his charismatic father, Sihanouk, and his wily and ruthless political rival, Prime Minister Hun Sen, with whom he shared power before being pushed aside.

PERU

Large quake shakes north

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake on Sunday struck the north, destroying buildings including a church tower, injuring at least 10 people and sending shock waves across the region. The quake hit at 5:52am at a depth of 131km, the Geophysical Institute of Peru said. Civil Defense authorities said at least 10 people were injured, while 75 houses were destroyed. The quake also caused damage in neighboring Ecuador. The epicenter was 98km east of the small town of Santa Maria de Nieva in the Amazon — a sparsely populated area inhabited by indigenous people. “The movement has been immense,” the town’s mayor, Hector Requejo, told RPP radio. He said some wood and adobe houses had collapsed. The 14-meter tower of a colonial-era church collapsed in the La Jalca district, also in the Amazon. Widespread power outages were reported and roads were cut off by rocks unearthed by the tremor.

UNITED STATES

No governor bid for actor

Matthew McConaughey would not run for governor of Texas “at this moment,” the Oscar-winning actor said on Sunday, after months of speculation that he would make the leap into politics. The 52-year-old’s political ambitions had caused excitement in liberal circles, and particularly among Texans appalled by Governor Greg Abbott, who signed a highly restrictive law banning most abortions. “As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” the rom-com heartthrob turned serious actor said in a video posted online. “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment.” Polls had shown McConaughey would fare better against Abbott than Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic former presidential candidate who formally entered the race earlier this month.

THE NETHERLANDS

Pair fleeing quarantine found

Border police on Sunday said they arrested a couple on a plane after they fled a quarantine hotel where passengers from South African flights who tested positive for COVID-19 were staying. The drama came after authorities said that 61 people who arrived on two flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Friday had tested positive for the disease, 13 of them with the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. One of the members of the couple had tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation, while the other was negative, but in quarantine, Public health authority spokeswoman Stefanie van Waardenburg said. Both were back in isolation, but not at the same hotel, she added.