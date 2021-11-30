CAMBODIA
Prince Ranariddh dies at 77
Prince Norodom Ranariddh, former prime minister and the son of the late King Norodom Sihanouk, died on Sunday in France, Minister of Information Khieu Kanharith announced on Facebook. The prince was 77. Khieu Kanharith, who said he learned of the death from Um Daravuth, a minor member of Cambodia’s royal family, did not give the cause of death. Ranariddh had been in ill health since an auto accident in 2018. An aide to Ranariddh who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Ranariddh traveled to Paris in late 2019 for medical treatment of a broken pelvis. Ranariddh’s career was always in the shade of his charismatic father, Sihanouk, and his wily and ruthless political rival, Prime Minister Hun Sen, with whom he shared power before being pushed aside.
PERU
Large quake shakes north
A magnitude 7.5 earthquake on Sunday struck the north, destroying buildings including a church tower, injuring at least 10 people and sending shock waves across the region. The quake hit at 5:52am at a depth of 131km, the Geophysical Institute of Peru said. Civil Defense authorities said at least 10 people were injured, while 75 houses were destroyed. The quake also caused damage in neighboring Ecuador. The epicenter was 98km east of the small town of Santa Maria de Nieva in the Amazon — a sparsely populated area inhabited by indigenous people. “The movement has been immense,” the town’s mayor, Hector Requejo, told RPP radio. He said some wood and adobe houses had collapsed. The 14-meter tower of a colonial-era church collapsed in the La Jalca district, also in the Amazon. Widespread power outages were reported and roads were cut off by rocks unearthed by the tremor.
UNITED STATES
No governor bid for actor
Matthew McConaughey would not run for governor of Texas “at this moment,” the Oscar-winning actor said on Sunday, after months of speculation that he would make the leap into politics. The 52-year-old’s political ambitions had caused excitement in liberal circles, and particularly among Texans appalled by Governor Greg Abbott, who signed a highly restrictive law banning most abortions. “As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” the rom-com heartthrob turned serious actor said in a video posted online. “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment.” Polls had shown McConaughey would fare better against Abbott than Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic former presidential candidate who formally entered the race earlier this month.
THE NETHERLANDS
Pair fleeing quarantine found
Border police on Sunday said they arrested a couple on a plane after they fled a quarantine hotel where passengers from South African flights who tested positive for COVID-19 were staying. The drama came after authorities said that 61 people who arrived on two flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Friday had tested positive for the disease, 13 of them with the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. One of the members of the couple had tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation, while the other was negative, but in quarantine, Public health authority spokeswoman Stefanie van Waardenburg said. Both were back in isolation, but not at the same hotel, she added.
Two-year-old Xu Haoyang (徐灝洋) has likely just months to live — but the only medicine that can help his rare genetic condition is not found anywhere in China and closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that he cannot travel for treatment. Instead, his desperate father, Xu Wei (徐偉), has created a home laboratory to create a remedy for the boy himself. “I didn’t really have time to think about whether to do it or not. It had to be done,” the 30-year-old said from his DIY lab in an apartment building in southwestern Kunming. Haoyang has Menkes syndrome, a genetic disorder
WIDE REOPENING DISCOURAGED: A study from Peking University has suggested that lifting restrictions in the style of the US, UK and others would be catastrophic China would face a “colossal outbreak” on a scale beyond anything any other country has yet seen if it were to reopen in a similar manner to the US. That is a prediction based on statistical modeling by researchers at Beijing’s Peking University. A switch from China’s current COVID-19 elimination strategy to a US-style approach with few restrictions would lead to as many as 637,155 infections per day, according to the study, which was published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. That would be the largest daily figure reported by any country since the start of the
BURNING, LOOTING: The demonstrators called for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step down over failure to deliver infrastructure, among other complaints Solomon Islands police yesterday fired tear gas in the capital, Honiara, as crowds of protesters set fire to buildings, including a police station, and looted shops in an eruption of anger at the government, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. The protest was led by people from the Pacific nation’s largest island, Malaita Province, about 120km from the capital. They were demanding that Solomon Island Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare step down over failure to deliver promised infrastructure among other complaints, RNZ said. The protest began peacefully, but most schools and businesses in Honiara were closed by the afternoon as crowds tried to enter the
MOBS, TEAR GAS: Anti-government protests deteriorated and led to looting and arson, as the Pacific nation’s PM said he regretted a return to the country’s ‘dark days’ Rioters torched buildings in the Solomon Islands’ capital of Honiara yesterday, targeting the city’s Chinatown district in a second day of anti-government protests. Eyewitnesses and local media reported that crowds had defied a government lockdown to take to the streets. Live images showed several buildings engulfed in flames and plumes of thick black smoke billowing high above the capital. It followed widespread disorder on Wednesday, when demonstrators attempted to storm parliament and depose Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Businesses operated by Honiara’s Chinese community were looted and burned, prompting Beijing’s embassy to express “serious concerns” to the Solomons’ government. The embassy “made representations