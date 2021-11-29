Right-winger Petr Fiala was yesterday named the Czech Republic’s new prime minister in an unusual ceremony, with wheelchair-bound Czech President Milos Zeman speaking from behind a plastic barrier because he has COVID-19.
Fiala, a bearded, bespectacled former political scientist, is to face the urgent task of grappling with one of the world’s highest COVID-19 infection rates, including a case of the new Omicron variant.
“I am convinced we will soon have a strong and stable government,” Fiala said at the ceremony.
Photo: Reuters
Zeman said he aimed to wrap up meetings with possible ministers by Dec. 13, “and we can then prepare the appointment of the government.”
Fiala teamed up his Civic Democratic Party with two smaller parties to form the Together alliance, which came first in last month’s general election.
The grouping, which includes the centrist Christian Democrats and the center-right TOP 09 parties, narrowly beat the ANO movement of outgoing populist billionaire Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
The alliance has since forged a coalition with two centrist parties — the Mayors and Independents, and the Pirate Party — to secure a majority of 108 votes in the 200-seat parliament.
The five parties have agreed on the composition of the future government and on a policy statement.
Post-election talks were held without the 77-year-old president, who was taken to hospital by ambulance on Oct. 10, a day after the election, to be treated for liver problems.
Zeman, a left-winger with a soft spot for Russia and China, had been expected to name Fiala as prime minister on Friday, a day after he was released from Prague’s military hospital, but he was rushed back on the same day after testing positive for COVID-19.
Zeman was discharged again on Saturday.
Under the Czech constitution, Zeman also has to name the government.
Fiala has said that Zeman should name the government by mid-December as the EU member of 10.7 million people is grappling with record daily COVID-19 infections.
The surge led the outgoing government to announce new restrictions on Thursday, including the closure of restaurants, bars and discos at night, but observers say stricter measures might be needed.
Hospitals in the east are running out of capacity and some have begun to move patients to less congested facilities elsewhere in the country.
The country is also struggling with unprecedented growth in energy prices and soaring inflation, which have thrown many people into uncertainty before Christmas.
Two-year-old Xu Haoyang (徐灝洋) has likely just months to live — but the only medicine that can help his rare genetic condition is not found anywhere in China and closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that he cannot travel for treatment. Instead, his desperate father, Xu Wei (徐偉), has created a home laboratory to create a remedy for the boy himself. “I didn’t really have time to think about whether to do it or not. It had to be done,” the 30-year-old said from his DIY lab in an apartment building in southwestern Kunming. Haoyang has Menkes syndrome, a genetic disorder
BURNING, LOOTING: The demonstrators called for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step down over failure to deliver infrastructure, among other complaints Solomon Islands police yesterday fired tear gas in the capital, Honiara, as crowds of protesters set fire to buildings, including a police station, and looted shops in an eruption of anger at the government, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. The protest was led by people from the Pacific nation’s largest island, Malaita Province, about 120km from the capital. They were demanding that Solomon Island Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare step down over failure to deliver promised infrastructure among other complaints, RNZ said. The protest began peacefully, but most schools and businesses in Honiara were closed by the afternoon as crowds tried to enter the
MOBS, TEAR GAS: Anti-government protests deteriorated and led to looting and arson, as the Pacific nation’s PM said he regretted a return to the country’s ‘dark days’ Rioters torched buildings in the Solomon Islands’ capital of Honiara yesterday, targeting the city’s Chinatown district in a second day of anti-government protests. Eyewitnesses and local media reported that crowds had defied a government lockdown to take to the streets. Live images showed several buildings engulfed in flames and plumes of thick black smoke billowing high above the capital. It followed widespread disorder on Wednesday, when demonstrators attempted to storm parliament and depose Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Businesses operated by Honiara’s Chinese community were looted and burned, prompting Beijing’s embassy to express “serious concerns” to the Solomons’ government. The embassy “made representations
IMBALANCE: An annual survey found that 48 percent of people eat either too little or too much, resulting in them being overweight, obese or underweight Nearly half the world’s population suffer from poor nutrition linked to too much or not enough food, a global assessment said yesterday, with wide-ranging impacts on health and the planet. The Global Nutrition Report (GNR), a yearly survey and analysis of the latest data on nutrition and related health issues, found that 48 percent of people currently eat either too little or too much — resulting in them being overweight, obese or underweight. At current rates, the world would fail to meet eight out of nine nutrition targets set by the WHO for 2025, it said. These include reducing child wasting (when