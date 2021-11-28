World News Quick Take

Agencies





MEXICO

US asylum policy scrutinized

The government has asked the US for various conditions before restarting a program that forces US asylum seekers to wait for their court hearings south of the border, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday. The Migrant Protection Protocols program, implemented by former US president Donald Trump, could be reinstated in the coming days, after a US federal judge ordered the administration of US President Joe Biden to restart it. Mexico “has raised various concerns of a humanitarian nature regarding the asylum procedure in the United States,” the ministry said in a statement. Among conditions, Mexico has asked to accelerate development programs for southern Mexico and Central America to address the root causes of migration.

SUDAN

Former minister released

Former minister of cabinet affairs Khalid Omer Yousif was released from detention a day after beginning a hunger strike, the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology and Postal Services said in a statement yesterday. An army takeover on Oct. 25 halted a power sharing deal between the military and the civilians Forces of Freedom and Change alliance, and some ministers and top civilian officials were detained. Also released yesterday were former Khartoum Governor Ayman Nimir and anti-corruption taskforce member Maher Abouljokh. Several high-profile politicians remain in custody. Yousif began the hunger strike to protest his continued detention despite a deal between military leaders and civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the Sudanese Congress Party has said.

YEMEN

Saudi forces strike Sana’a

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting in the country yesterday said that it had launched airstrikes on military targets in the capital, Sana’a, asking civilians not to gather near or approach the targeted sites, Saudi Arabian state TV reported. The coalition, which intervened in the country in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted the Ryiadh-backed government from the capital, has ramped up strikes on Houthi sites in Sanaa in the past few day days. The Houthis have repeatedly launched drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia.

UNITED STATES

Worker dies in sewage tank

A worker in Hawaii died on Friday after being trapped in a tank at a sewage treatment plant, officials said. Firefighters received an emergency call at 10am requesting “a confined space” rescue at the Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant, local media reported. A hazardous materials unit was first deployed to check the air quality in the tank to determine whether it was safe for a rescue team to enter. Rescuers later retrieved the worker, and he was transferred to paramedics at 10:39am. The city did not elaborate on the worker’s condition at the point of rescue, but confirmed that he died.

UNITED STATES

Musical legend passes away

Stephen Sondheim, a songwriter who reshaped the US musical theater, has died aged 91. Sondheim’s death was announced by his Texas-based attorney, Rick Pappas, who told the New York Times that the composer died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. Sondheim influenced several generations of theater songwriters, particularly with such landmark musicals as Company, Follies and Sweeney Todd. His most famous ballad, Send in the Clowns, has been recorded hundreds of times, including by Frank Sinatra.