MEXICO
US asylum policy scrutinized
The government has asked the US for various conditions before restarting a program that forces US asylum seekers to wait for their court hearings south of the border, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday. The Migrant Protection Protocols program, implemented by former US president Donald Trump, could be reinstated in the coming days, after a US federal judge ordered the administration of US President Joe Biden to restart it. Mexico “has raised various concerns of a humanitarian nature regarding the asylum procedure in the United States,” the ministry said in a statement. Among conditions, Mexico has asked to accelerate development programs for southern Mexico and Central America to address the root causes of migration.
SUDAN
Former minister released
Former minister of cabinet affairs Khalid Omer Yousif was released from detention a day after beginning a hunger strike, the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology and Postal Services said in a statement yesterday. An army takeover on Oct. 25 halted a power sharing deal between the military and the civilians Forces of Freedom and Change alliance, and some ministers and top civilian officials were detained. Also released yesterday were former Khartoum Governor Ayman Nimir and anti-corruption taskforce member Maher Abouljokh. Several high-profile politicians remain in custody. Yousif began the hunger strike to protest his continued detention despite a deal between military leaders and civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the Sudanese Congress Party has said.
YEMEN
Saudi forces strike Sana’a
The Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting in the country yesterday said that it had launched airstrikes on military targets in the capital, Sana’a, asking civilians not to gather near or approach the targeted sites, Saudi Arabian state TV reported. The coalition, which intervened in the country in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted the Ryiadh-backed government from the capital, has ramped up strikes on Houthi sites in Sanaa in the past few day days. The Houthis have repeatedly launched drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia.
UNITED STATES
Worker dies in sewage tank
A worker in Hawaii died on Friday after being trapped in a tank at a sewage treatment plant, officials said. Firefighters received an emergency call at 10am requesting “a confined space” rescue at the Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant, local media reported. A hazardous materials unit was first deployed to check the air quality in the tank to determine whether it was safe for a rescue team to enter. Rescuers later retrieved the worker, and he was transferred to paramedics at 10:39am. The city did not elaborate on the worker’s condition at the point of rescue, but confirmed that he died.
UNITED STATES
Musical legend passes away
Stephen Sondheim, a songwriter who reshaped the US musical theater, has died aged 91. Sondheim’s death was announced by his Texas-based attorney, Rick Pappas, who told the New York Times that the composer died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. Sondheim influenced several generations of theater songwriters, particularly with such landmark musicals as Company, Follies and Sweeney Todd. His most famous ballad, Send in the Clowns, has been recorded hundreds of times, including by Frank Sinatra.
Two-year-old Xu Haoyang (徐灝洋) has likely just months to live — but the only medicine that can help his rare genetic condition is not found anywhere in China and closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that he cannot travel for treatment. Instead, his desperate father, Xu Wei (徐偉), has created a home laboratory to create a remedy for the boy himself. “I didn’t really have time to think about whether to do it or not. It had to be done,” the 30-year-old said from his DIY lab in an apartment building in southwestern Kunming. Haoyang has Menkes syndrome, a genetic disorder
BURNING, LOOTING: The demonstrators called for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step down over failure to deliver infrastructure, among other complaints Solomon Islands police yesterday fired tear gas in the capital, Honiara, as crowds of protesters set fire to buildings, including a police station, and looted shops in an eruption of anger at the government, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. The protest was led by people from the Pacific nation’s largest island, Malaita Province, about 120km from the capital. They were demanding that Solomon Island Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare step down over failure to deliver promised infrastructure among other complaints, RNZ said. The protest began peacefully, but most schools and businesses in Honiara were closed by the afternoon as crowds tried to enter the
MOBS, TEAR GAS: Anti-government protests deteriorated and led to looting and arson, as the Pacific nation’s PM said he regretted a return to the country’s ‘dark days’ Rioters torched buildings in the Solomon Islands’ capital of Honiara yesterday, targeting the city’s Chinatown district in a second day of anti-government protests. Eyewitnesses and local media reported that crowds had defied a government lockdown to take to the streets. Live images showed several buildings engulfed in flames and plumes of thick black smoke billowing high above the capital. It followed widespread disorder on Wednesday, when demonstrators attempted to storm parliament and depose Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Businesses operated by Honiara’s Chinese community were looted and burned, prompting Beijing’s embassy to express “serious concerns” to the Solomons’ government. The embassy “made representations
IMBALANCE: An annual survey found that 48 percent of people eat either too little or too much, resulting in them being overweight, obese or underweight Nearly half the world’s population suffer from poor nutrition linked to too much or not enough food, a global assessment said yesterday, with wide-ranging impacts on health and the planet. The Global Nutrition Report (GNR), a yearly survey and analysis of the latest data on nutrition and related health issues, found that 48 percent of people currently eat either too little or too much — resulting in them being overweight, obese or underweight. At current rates, the world would fail to meet eight out of nine nutrition targets set by the WHO for 2025, it said. These include reducing child wasting (when