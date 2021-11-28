Chinese authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the head of Macao’s biggest junket organizer over accusations that he helped run an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate.
Prosecutors in Wenzhou, in the eastern Zhejiang Province, said in a statement on Sina Weibo on Friday that Suncity Group CEO Alvin Chau (周焯華) along with another individual, Zhang Ningning (張寧寧), led cross-border gambling operations and set up casinos across China.
Authorities said they had been investigating the case since July last year, and that the gambling syndicate has 199 shareholder representatives, more than 12,000 agents that promoted its gambling operations and more than 80,000 gamblers in its network.
Photo: Reuters
The syndicate also set up asset management firms to assist gamblers with cross-border fund transfers and to recover debts they owed.
Casinos and most forms of gambling are illegal in mainland China, and Macao is the only territory allowed to operate a casino. Mainland visitors are able to travel to Macao to gamble, but are required to obtain a visa.
In 2019, China’s state-owned news agency Xinhua news agency accused Suncity of targeting mainland gamblers with online gambling and proxy-betting operations based in Cambodia and the Philippines. Suncity denied the allegations.
In the statement on Friday, authorities said the syndicate “severely damaged the social order of the country” and they urged Chau to turn himself in, in exchange for a more lenient punishment.
