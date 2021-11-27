JAPAN
Fukushima wall melts: NHK
An ice wall intended to halt the flow of groundwater at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant might have partially melted, broadcaster NHK reported yesterday. The power plant operator plans to reinforce the wall as early as at the start of next month and is considering further countermeasures, NHK said. The ice wall was built to prevent the contamination of groundwater at the wrecked facility, part of a costly and troubled effort to secure the site following a 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The operator did not immediately confirm details of the report.
CANADA
Climate policies panned
The government has failed in its efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions linked to global warning, an independent government watchdog said on Thursday, ranking it as the “worst performer” among G7 nations. Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development Jerry DeMarco said that decades of government climate action yielded an increase of more than 20 percent in emissions since 1990. Canada “has become the worst performer of all G7 nations since the landmark Paris agreement,” DeMarco said. “We can’t continue to go from failure to failure; we need action and results, not just more targets and plans,” he said, pointing to a government fund — which was intended to help Canada’s oil and gas sector slash carbon emissions — that financed 40 projects that resulted in higher emissions.
ETHIOPIA
US warned against rumors
The government on Thursday warned the US against “spreading false information,” as fighting in the country’s year-long war draws closer to the capital, Addis Ababa, where thousands protested outside the US and British embassies. The war is not only against forces from the country’s Tigray region, “but also with colonialism of the powerful states of the West,” government spokesman Kebede Desisa said. Some Ethiopians were outraged this week when a US embassy security message warned Americans in the country of possible terrorist attacks. The US has also repeatedly told its citizens to leave immediately, saying that there would be no Afghanistan-style evacuation if the war reaches the capital. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed earlier this week announced that he would travel to the battlefront to direct the army.
CUBA
Venezuelan leader pays visit
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday made a surprise appearance in Havana at the inauguration of a documentation center named after former Cuban president Fidel Castro five years after his death. Maduro, who had not traveled to Cuba since December 2019, accompanied Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel at the ceremony, which was broadcast by state television. With them was Castro’s brother and former Cuban president Raul Castro.
UNITED STATES
Afghans get holiday feast
A nonprofit teamed up with three Ohio restaurants to ensure that Afghan refugees could celebrate Thanksgiving with specially prepared halal food. The Committee for Refugees and Immigrants helped 60 Afghan families receive more than 200 Thanksgiving meals, WEWS-TV reported Thursday. The meals included a mix of traditional Afghan, Somali and Middle Eastern cuisine. A welcome note and some information about Thanksgiving was also included. The refugees are among tens of thousands of Afghans who have arrived in the country to begin the process of resettlement following the fall of Kabul.
Two-year-old Xu Haoyang (徐灝洋) has likely just months to live — but the only medicine that can help his rare genetic condition is not found anywhere in China and closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that he cannot travel for treatment. Instead, his desperate father, Xu Wei (徐偉), has created a home laboratory to create a remedy for the boy himself. “I didn’t really have time to think about whether to do it or not. It had to be done,” the 30-year-old said from his DIY lab in an apartment building in southwestern Kunming. Haoyang has Menkes syndrome, a genetic disorder
ANGER OVER PARTNERSHIP: After Ukraine purchased drones from a Turkish company, Russia asked Turkey ‘to deal as seriously as possible’ with its concerns over helping Kiev A Ukrainian soldier was killed by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, the government said on Friday, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop buildup near Ukraine. Kiev’s army has been battling fighters in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists — claims that Moscow denies. Kiev’s military on Friday said that the separatists had targeted Ukrainian military positions with artillery and mortars. “As a result of hostilities, one serviceman was fatally wounded,”
BURNING, LOOTING: The demonstrators called for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step down over failure to deliver infrastructure, among other complaints Solomon Islands police yesterday fired tear gas in the capital, Honiara, as crowds of protesters set fire to buildings, including a police station, and looted shops in an eruption of anger at the government, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. The protest was led by people from the Pacific nation’s largest island, Malaita Province, about 120km from the capital. They were demanding that Solomon Island Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare step down over failure to deliver promised infrastructure among other complaints, RNZ said. The protest began peacefully, but most schools and businesses in Honiara were closed by the afternoon as crowds tried to enter the
Tour guide Lai Chi Phuc has been counting down the days until travelers return to the white-sand beaches and thick tropical jungle of Vietnam’s Phu Quoc, a once-poor fishing island pushing to be Asia’s next holiday hot spot as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease. Yesterday, about 200 South Koreans were to arrive on the island, which lies a few kilometers off Cambodia in the azure waters of the Gulf of Thailand, after a vaccine passport scheme started this month in Vietnam. Far from a lazy beach break, their stay promises to be a whirlwind of action and entertainment as they shuffle between a