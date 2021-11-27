World News Quick Take

JAPAN

Fukushima wall melts: NHK

An ice wall intended to halt the flow of groundwater at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant might have partially melted, broadcaster NHK reported yesterday. The power plant operator plans to reinforce the wall as early as at the start of next month and is considering further countermeasures, NHK said. The ice wall was built to prevent the contamination of groundwater at the wrecked facility, part of a costly and troubled effort to secure the site following a 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The operator did not immediately confirm details of the report.

CANADA

Climate policies panned

The government has failed in its efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions linked to global warning, an independent government watchdog said on Thursday, ranking it as the “worst performer” among G7 nations. Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development Jerry DeMarco said that decades of government climate action yielded an increase of more than 20 percent in emissions since 1990. Canada “has become the worst performer of all G7 nations since the landmark Paris agreement,” DeMarco said. “We can’t continue to go from failure to failure; we need action and results, not just more targets and plans,” he said, pointing to a government fund — which was intended to help Canada’s oil and gas sector slash carbon emissions — that financed 40 projects that resulted in higher emissions.

ETHIOPIA

US warned against rumors

The government on Thursday warned the US against “spreading false information,” as fighting in the country’s year-long war draws closer to the capital, Addis Ababa, where thousands protested outside the US and British embassies. The war is not only against forces from the country’s Tigray region, “but also with colonialism of the powerful states of the West,” government spokesman Kebede Desisa said. Some Ethiopians were outraged this week when a US embassy security message warned Americans in the country of possible terrorist attacks. The US has also repeatedly told its citizens to leave immediately, saying that there would be no Afghanistan-style evacuation if the war reaches the capital. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed earlier this week announced that he would travel to the battlefront to direct the army.

CUBA

Venezuelan leader pays visit

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday made a surprise appearance in Havana at the inauguration of a documentation center named after former Cuban president Fidel Castro five years after his death. Maduro, who had not traveled to Cuba since December 2019, accompanied Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel at the ceremony, which was broadcast by state television. With them was Castro’s brother and former Cuban president Raul Castro.

UNITED STATES

Afghans get holiday feast

A nonprofit teamed up with three Ohio restaurants to ensure that Afghan refugees could celebrate Thanksgiving with specially prepared halal food. The Committee for Refugees and Immigrants helped 60 Afghan families receive more than 200 Thanksgiving meals, WEWS-TV reported Thursday. The meals included a mix of traditional Afghan, Somali and Middle Eastern cuisine. A welcome note and some information about Thanksgiving was also included. The refugees are among tens of thousands of Afghans who have arrived in the country to begin the process of resettlement following the fall of Kabul.