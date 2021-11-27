Thousands join outcry over sex-based violence

AFP, MEXICO CITY





Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Europe and Latin America on Thursday to demand an end to violence against women, with police in Turkey firing teargas to disperse the demonstrators.

The rallies took place to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, with thousands marching through Mexico City, Madrid and Barcelona, Spain, while others gathered in Paris and London.

There were also rallies in countries including Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Uruguay and Guatemala.

A woman responds to a counter-protester during a march on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

“They didn’t die. They killed them,” read one of the banners at the march in Mexico, a country where about 10 women are murdered every day.

Across Latin America and the Caribbean, at least 4,091 women were victims of femicide last year, UN data showed.

Tensions flared in Mexico City when a small number of hammer-wielding protesters tried to grab shields from police officers, who repelled them with smoke bombs.

Things also turned ugly in Istanbul, Turkey, as riot police fired tear gas to break up a demonstration by hundreds of protesters urging the government in Ankara to rejoin an international treaty designed to protect women.

The Turkish government abandoned the landmark Istanbul Convention earlier this year, saying that the pact’s gender equality principles undermined traditional family values, in a move that angered women campaigners.

So far this year, 345 women have been killed in Turkey, rights groups say.

In Spain, where the government has made the fight against domestic violence a national priority, thousands hit the streets of Madrid and Barcelona in a sea of purple flags, while others rallied in Valencia, Seville and other cities around the country.

In the Spanish capital, marchers wearing purple masks, hats and scarves walked behind a huge banner reading: “Enough of male violence against women. Solutions now!”

“Not all of us are here, the murdered are missing,” they chanted as they marched past the Plaza de Cibeles fountain and other historic buildings that had been illuminated in purple, holding signs reading: “Not even one more death.”

“On a global level, it remains a scourge and a huge problem,” Leslie Hoguin, a 30-year-old student and actor told reporters. “It’s high time that patriarchal violence against our bodies, our lives and our decisions came to an end.”

Others shared similar views.

“We are sick of the ongoing violence against us, which takes many different forms,” said Maria Moran, a 50-year-old civil servant. “We want to see prostitution abolished and an end to the murders, the abuse and the rapes.”

The Spanish Parliament in 2004 overwhelmingly approved Europe’s first law cracking down on gender-based violence.

“Eradicating sexist violence is a national priority,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a self-described feminist whose cabinet is dominated by women, wrote on Twitter. “We will only be a just society when we are done with all kinds of violence against women.”