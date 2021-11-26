UNITED STATES
Biden has polyp snipped
A polyp removed from President Joe Biden’s colon last week was a benign, slow-growing but potentially precancerous lesion that required no further action, his doctor said in a follow-up memo. The specimen, a tubular adenoma, was similar to one removed from Biden in 2008, Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, wrote in a memo released on Wednesday by the White House. Routine surveillance was recommended, which normally calls for another colonoscopy in seven to 10 years, he wrote. The Mayo Clinic defines a colon polyp as a small clump of cells that forms on the lining of the colon. Most colon polyps are harmless, according to Mayo’s Web site, but some colon polyps can develop into colon cancer. “The best prevention for colon cancer is regular screening for and removal of polyps,” the clinic advises. Biden, who turned 79 last week and is the nation’s oldest president, remains “healthy” and “vigorous” and fit for duty, O’Connor said in his initial report after Biden’s first routine physical in office.
Mother, son shot days apart
A Chicago woman was shot to death on Wednesday, just steps away from a memorial to her 14-year-old son, who was fatally shot over the weekend. Delisa Tucker was shot in the chest on the same street where Kevin Tinker was killed on Sunday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Chicago police have not said if they believe the two shootings are connected and nobody has been arrested in either shooting. However, the death of the 31-year-old Tucker, who lost her son over the weekend and her brother to gun violence two years ago, left her community on the city’s South Side distraught about the shootings just days apart. “It’s just sad that this whole family, basically, to be killed over time,” said Pastor Donovan Price, who said he consoled Tucker at a vigil for her son on Sunday night. “I’m devastated,” he added. Police have not made any arrests. They said that when they responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Wednesday morning, they found Tucker lying on the sidewalk, but could not locate anyone on the block who said they saw the shooting. On Sunday, her son, an eighth grader, was on the same sidewalk when he was shot several times.
Prof ousted over pedophiles
A university professor in Virginia on Wednesday announced that they would resign after they published a book that includes interviews with more than 40 adults who are sexually attracted to minors. The book says that destigmatizing the attraction would allow more people to seek help, and ultimately prevent child sexual abuse. “That research was mischaracterized by some in the media and online, partly on the basis of my trans identity,” Old Dominion University professor Allyn Walker said in a statement. “As a result, multiple threats were made against me and the campus community generally,” added Walker, who uses the pronoun “they.” Walker is an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice. Earlier this month, their research caught the attention of some media outlets — and the professor received threats that law enforcement told administrators to take seriously, university officials said. An online petition calling for Walker’s removal received nearly 15,000 signatures. It referenced Walker’s use of the term, “minor attracted persons.” “Ideally, we would be able to debate even the most challenging issues without disruption or threats of violence, but that is not the world we live in today,” university president Brian Hemphill wrote.
Two-year-old Xu Haoyang (徐灝洋) has likely just months to live — but the only medicine that can help his rare genetic condition is not found anywhere in China and closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that he cannot travel for treatment. Instead, his desperate father, Xu Wei (徐偉), has created a home laboratory to create a remedy for the boy himself. “I didn’t really have time to think about whether to do it or not. It had to be done,” the 30-year-old said from his DIY lab in an apartment building in southwestern Kunming. Haoyang has Menkes syndrome, a genetic disorder
ANGER OVER PARTNERSHIP: After Ukraine purchased drones from a Turkish company, Russia asked Turkey ‘to deal as seriously as possible’ with its concerns over helping Kiev A Ukrainian soldier was killed by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, the government said on Friday, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop buildup near Ukraine. Kiev’s army has been battling fighters in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists — claims that Moscow denies. Kiev’s military on Friday said that the separatists had targeted Ukrainian military positions with artillery and mortars. “As a result of hostilities, one serviceman was fatally wounded,”
BURNING, LOOTING: The demonstrators called for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step down over failure to deliver infrastructure, among other complaints Solomon Islands police yesterday fired tear gas in the capital, Honiara, as crowds of protesters set fire to buildings, including a police station, and looted shops in an eruption of anger at the government, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. The protest was led by people from the Pacific nation’s largest island, Malaita Province, about 120km from the capital. They were demanding that Solomon Island Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare step down over failure to deliver promised infrastructure among other complaints, RNZ said. The protest began peacefully, but most schools and businesses in Honiara were closed by the afternoon as crowds tried to enter the
Tour guide Lai Chi Phuc has been counting down the days until travelers return to the white-sand beaches and thick tropical jungle of Vietnam’s Phu Quoc, a once-poor fishing island pushing to be Asia’s next holiday hot spot as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease. Yesterday, about 200 South Koreans were to arrive on the island, which lies a few kilometers off Cambodia in the azure waters of the Gulf of Thailand, after a vaccine passport scheme started this month in Vietnam. Far from a lazy beach break, their stay promises to be a whirlwind of action and entertainment as they shuffle between a