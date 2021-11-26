Determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were put on pause last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people in the US have loaded up their vehicles or piled onto planes to gather again with family and friends.
The number of air travelers in the US this week is expected to approach or even exceed levels before the pandemic, and auto club AAA predicts that 48.3 million people would travel at least 80km from home over the holiday period, an increase of nearly 4 million more than last year, despite sharply higher gasoline prices.
Many feel emboldened by the fact that nearly 200 million people in the US are fully vaccinated.
Photo: AFP
However, it also means brushing aside concerns about a resurgent virus at a time when the US is averaging nearly 100,000 new infections per day, and hospitals in Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado and Arizona are seeing alarming increases in patients.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that unvaccinated people should not travel, although it is unclear whether that recommendation is having any effect.
More than 2.2 million travelers streamed through airport checkpoints on Friday, the busiest day since the pandemic devastated travel early last year.
From Friday through Tuesday, the number of people flying in the US was more than double the same days last year.
At Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Christian Titus was heading to Canada to visit extended family.
Titus said that his has spent much of the pandemic inside, but is willing to risk flying on a crowded airplane because he misses being around his family.
He got a booster vaccine to increase his protection.
“My mental health does better by being around my family during these times,” he said. “Yeah, it’s dangerous. But you love these people, so you do what you can to stay safe around them.”
Meka Starling and her husband were excited for many members of their extended family to meet their two-year-old son, Kaiden, for the first time at a big Thanksgiving gathering in Linden, New Jersey.
“We’ve put pictures on Facebook so a lot of them have seen pictures of him, but to get to actually touch him and talk to him, I’m excited about it,” said Starling, 44, of West Point, Mississippi.
At the Denver airport, Rasheeda Golden arrived from Houston with her boyfriend and his sister on their way to a snowmobiling excursion over Thanksgiving.
“It’s exciting to be traveling now, especially with things opening back up, some sense of normalcy going on. I welcome it,” she said.
Golden added that she’s not worried about flying, but she remains cautious when she is in “a cluster of too many people.”
“As long as we have our masks on, I’ve done my part,” she said. “The rest is to enjoy my vacation.”
Two-year-old Xu Haoyang (徐灝洋) has likely just months to live — but the only medicine that can help his rare genetic condition is not found anywhere in China and closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that he cannot travel for treatment. Instead, his desperate father, Xu Wei (徐偉), has created a home laboratory to create a remedy for the boy himself. “I didn’t really have time to think about whether to do it or not. It had to be done,” the 30-year-old said from his DIY lab in an apartment building in southwestern Kunming. Haoyang has Menkes syndrome, a genetic disorder
ANGER OVER PARTNERSHIP: After Ukraine purchased drones from a Turkish company, Russia asked Turkey ‘to deal as seriously as possible’ with its concerns over helping Kiev A Ukrainian soldier was killed by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, the government said on Friday, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop buildup near Ukraine. Kiev’s army has been battling fighters in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists — claims that Moscow denies. Kiev’s military on Friday said that the separatists had targeted Ukrainian military positions with artillery and mortars. “As a result of hostilities, one serviceman was fatally wounded,”
BURNING, LOOTING: The demonstrators called for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step down over failure to deliver infrastructure, among other complaints Solomon Islands police yesterday fired tear gas in the capital, Honiara, as crowds of protesters set fire to buildings, including a police station, and looted shops in an eruption of anger at the government, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. The protest was led by people from the Pacific nation’s largest island, Malaita Province, about 120km from the capital. They were demanding that Solomon Island Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare step down over failure to deliver promised infrastructure among other complaints, RNZ said. The protest began peacefully, but most schools and businesses in Honiara were closed by the afternoon as crowds tried to enter the
Tour guide Lai Chi Phuc has been counting down the days until travelers return to the white-sand beaches and thick tropical jungle of Vietnam’s Phu Quoc, a once-poor fishing island pushing to be Asia’s next holiday hot spot as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease. Yesterday, about 200 South Koreans were to arrive on the island, which lies a few kilometers off Cambodia in the azure waters of the Gulf of Thailand, after a vaccine passport scheme started this month in Vietnam. Far from a lazy beach break, their stay promises to be a whirlwind of action and entertainment as they shuffle between a