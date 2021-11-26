Rumors of gold have led speculators to clog a major Amazon tributary with hundreds of dredging boats in Brazil, Greenpeace said on Wednesday.
Brazilian police were preparing an operation to stop the more than 300 vessels — the environmental group said that the number could be much higher — engaged in illegal mining in the Madeira River, the Estadao newspaper reported, citing Ministry of Justice sources.
Images provided by Greenpeace show lines of boats arranged side by side across the Madeira River, following rumors that gold was discovered in the nearby area around the community of Rosarinho, in Brazil’s northwest.
Photo: Reuters
While clandestine gold mining is commonplace in the Amazon, the “atypical” operation about 100km from the city of Manaus has attracted attention, said Greenpeace, which demanded greater speed from the authorities to stop what it called an “environmental crime.”
Greenpeace said the images show that the garimpeiros, as illegal miners are known in Brazil, are dominating the area and operating “without fear.”
The police superintendent of Amazonas State told Estadao that officials are discussing a plan of action.
Audio published by the newspaper features apparent garimpeiros indicating that the dredging teams were aware of a planned police operation, and that the illegal miners were readying a “wall” of rafts to prevent a police takeover.
A report released in July by the Federal University of Minas Gerais and the Brazilian Public Prosecutor’s Office showed that just 34 percent of the 158 tonnes of gold exploited in Brazil between 2019 and last year were legal.
Environmentalists have accused Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s government of pursuing policies that have weakened protections.
Two-year-old Xu Haoyang (徐灝洋) has likely just months to live — but the only medicine that can help his rare genetic condition is not found anywhere in China and closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that he cannot travel for treatment. Instead, his desperate father, Xu Wei (徐偉), has created a home laboratory to create a remedy for the boy himself. “I didn’t really have time to think about whether to do it or not. It had to be done,” the 30-year-old said from his DIY lab in an apartment building in southwestern Kunming. Haoyang has Menkes syndrome, a genetic disorder
ANGER OVER PARTNERSHIP: After Ukraine purchased drones from a Turkish company, Russia asked Turkey ‘to deal as seriously as possible’ with its concerns over helping Kiev A Ukrainian soldier was killed by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, the government said on Friday, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop buildup near Ukraine. Kiev’s army has been battling fighters in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists — claims that Moscow denies. Kiev’s military on Friday said that the separatists had targeted Ukrainian military positions with artillery and mortars. “As a result of hostilities, one serviceman was fatally wounded,”
BURNING, LOOTING: The demonstrators called for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step down over failure to deliver infrastructure, among other complaints Solomon Islands police yesterday fired tear gas in the capital, Honiara, as crowds of protesters set fire to buildings, including a police station, and looted shops in an eruption of anger at the government, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. The protest was led by people from the Pacific nation’s largest island, Malaita Province, about 120km from the capital. They were demanding that Solomon Island Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare step down over failure to deliver promised infrastructure among other complaints, RNZ said. The protest began peacefully, but most schools and businesses in Honiara were closed by the afternoon as crowds tried to enter the
Tour guide Lai Chi Phuc has been counting down the days until travelers return to the white-sand beaches and thick tropical jungle of Vietnam’s Phu Quoc, a once-poor fishing island pushing to be Asia’s next holiday hot spot as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease. Yesterday, about 200 South Koreans were to arrive on the island, which lies a few kilometers off Cambodia in the azure waters of the Gulf of Thailand, after a vaccine passport scheme started this month in Vietnam. Far from a lazy beach break, their stay promises to be a whirlwind of action and entertainment as they shuffle between a