No compromise over Taiwan, China tells US

Reuters, BEIJING





There is no room for compromise over Taiwan and the US should not have any illusions about this, the Chinese Ministry of Defense said yesterday, adding that Washington had of late made a series of “provocations” on several issues.

China says that the status of Taiwan is the most sensitive issue in its ties with the US, which is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier.

Sharp differences over Taiwan persisted during a virtual meeting earlier this month between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

Chinese paramilitary police officers on Tuesday wait to cross an intersection in Beijing as a man on a three-wheeler rides past them. Photo: AP

Xi said that those in Taiwan who seek independence, as well as their supporters in the US, were “playing with fire.”

Asked at a monthly news briefing in Beijing to comment on military ties between the two countries in the light to those talks, Ministry of Defense spokesman Wu Qian (吳謙) said that having a healthy and stable relationship was good for both and what the world expected.

China is willing to maintain exchanges and cooperation with the US, he added.

“However, for a period of time, the US side has said a lot of irresponsible things and done a lot of provocative things on Taiwan, the South China Sea, and close up reconnaissance by warships and aircraft,” Wu said.

China has principles for the development of relations between the two militaries, and its sovereignty, dignity and core interests cannot be violated, he added.

“Especially on the Taiwan issue, China has no room for compromise, and the US side should not have any illusions about this,” he said.

Taiwan has denounced China for its stepped up diplomatic and military pressure to try and force the nation into accepting Chinese sovereignty.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has vowed to defend the nation, and says only its people can decide its future.