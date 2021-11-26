One year after suffering a huge election loss, New Zealand’s conservative opposition leader Judith Collins was ousted yesterday by her caucus.
Collins was in the role for a tumultuous 16 months. She never polled well as leader of the National Party, even after New Zealand Prime Minister and liberal Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern’s popularity began to fade in recent months as a COVID-19 outbreak took hold in Auckland.
Rumors about a possible move against Collins had been circulating for weeks, but she ended up making the first move on Wednesday night by stripping former leader and potential rival Simon Bridges of his portfolios.
Photo: AP
Collins said she made the move because she had discovered that Bridges made inappropriate comments to female colleague Jacqui Dean about five years ago at a function.
Other National Party lawmakers were not impressed with the move by Collins, pointing out that Bridges had apologized at the time.
The new National Party leader is scheduled to be chosen next week. Possible contenders include Bridges, former Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon and former police officer Mark Mitchell. Collins plans to stay on in parliament as a lawmaker representing the Auckland district of Papakura.
Collins said that it had required stamina and resolve to take on the leadership during “the worst of times.”
“I knew when I was confided in by a female colleague regarding her allegation of serious misconduct against a senior colleague that I would likely lose the leadership by taking the matter so seriously,” Collins wrote on Twitter. “If I hadn’t, then I felt that I wouldn’t deserve the role.”
Dean said that Bridges apologized at the time, but the incident “continued to play on my mind.”
Ardern last year won a second term in an election victory of historic proportions. The popularity of the Labour Party has slipped since then, but most of the gains have gone to the libertarian ACT Party, while Collins and the National Party have continued to languish in opinion polls.
Two-year-old Xu Haoyang (徐灝洋) has likely just months to live — but the only medicine that can help his rare genetic condition is not found anywhere in China and closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that he cannot travel for treatment. Instead, his desperate father, Xu Wei (徐偉), has created a home laboratory to create a remedy for the boy himself. “I didn’t really have time to think about whether to do it or not. It had to be done,” the 30-year-old said from his DIY lab in an apartment building in southwestern Kunming. Haoyang has Menkes syndrome, a genetic disorder
ANGER OVER PARTNERSHIP: After Ukraine purchased drones from a Turkish company, Russia asked Turkey ‘to deal as seriously as possible’ with its concerns over helping Kiev A Ukrainian soldier was killed by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, the government said on Friday, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop buildup near Ukraine. Kiev’s army has been battling fighters in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists — claims that Moscow denies. Kiev’s military on Friday said that the separatists had targeted Ukrainian military positions with artillery and mortars. “As a result of hostilities, one serviceman was fatally wounded,”
BURNING, LOOTING: The demonstrators called for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step down over failure to deliver infrastructure, among other complaints Solomon Islands police yesterday fired tear gas in the capital, Honiara, as crowds of protesters set fire to buildings, including a police station, and looted shops in an eruption of anger at the government, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. The protest was led by people from the Pacific nation’s largest island, Malaita Province, about 120km from the capital. They were demanding that Solomon Island Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare step down over failure to deliver promised infrastructure among other complaints, RNZ said. The protest began peacefully, but most schools and businesses in Honiara were closed by the afternoon as crowds tried to enter the
Tour guide Lai Chi Phuc has been counting down the days until travelers return to the white-sand beaches and thick tropical jungle of Vietnam’s Phu Quoc, a once-poor fishing island pushing to be Asia’s next holiday hot spot as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease. Yesterday, about 200 South Koreans were to arrive on the island, which lies a few kilometers off Cambodia in the azure waters of the Gulf of Thailand, after a vaccine passport scheme started this month in Vietnam. Far from a lazy beach break, their stay promises to be a whirlwind of action and entertainment as they shuffle between a