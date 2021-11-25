World News Quick Take

Agencies





NETHERLANDS

Airport deploys pigs

Pigs have been drafted in to combat a hazard in the skies above the runways of Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport. A six-week pilot project is studying whether a small herd can deter flocks of geese and other birds attracted to discarded sugar beet on nearby farmland. The 19 pigs have been enjoying life on a 2 hectare plot between two runways, turning a field of crop residue into a muddy haven and eating the food that attracts the birds, which can collide with planes and in the worst cases even get sucked into engines. “Geese like beet, and when it’s left on the fields, they flock to eat it,” said Stan Gloudemans, co-owner of a small-scale outdoor piggery that provided the animals. “Over there are 30 geese enjoying the beet, but those geese are a danger to aircraft. Here, the pigs have eaten up the beet so the geese stay away.”

UNITED STATES

Doctors test positive

Seven doctors who attended a Florida event this month at which treatments for COVID-19 were discussed developed symptoms of the disease within days. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Bruce Boros told the audience at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.” The 71-year-old cardiologist tested positive for COVID-19 two days later, event organizer John Littell said. Littell, an Ocala family physician, told the Daily Beast that six other doctors among 800 to 900 participants at the event also tested positive or developed symptoms within days of the conference. “I think they had gotten it from New York or Michigan or wherever they were from,” he told reporters. “It was really the people who flew in from other places.” He said that “everybody so far has responded to treatment with ivermectin. Bruce is doing well.” The Daily Beast quoted sources as saying that Boros was gravely ill at his Key West home. Boros had previously written on Facebook that ivermectin is “working where it’s being used around the world” as a COVID-19 treatment and that White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci is “a fraud” and “big pharma is playing us for suckers.”

UNITED STATES

Pharmacies found ‘reckless’

CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies recklessly distributed massive amounts of pain pills in two Ohio counties, a federal jury said on Tuesday, in a verdict that could set the tone for city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in an opioid crisis. Lake and Trumbull counties blamed the three chain pharmacies for not stopping a flood of pills inked to hundreds of overdose deaths and cost each of the two counties about US$1 billion, said their attorney, who in court compared the pharmacies’ dispensing to a gumball machine.

UNITED STATES

Judge extends ‘Times’ ban

A New York trial judge on Tuesday extended a ban keeping the New York Times from publishing materials concerning journalists at Project Veritas. Justice Charles Wood of the Westchester County Supreme Court said that his temporary ban imposed on Thursday last week is to run at least until Wednesday, a deadline for Project Veritas to respond in writing to the New York Times’ bid to end it. James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas last year filed a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper over an article it published in September last year describing a video Project Veritas obtained of alleged voter fraud connected to the campaign of Representative Ilhan Omar.