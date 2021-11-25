A spacecraft that must ultimately crash to succeed was launched on Tuesday from California on a NASA mission to demonstrate the world’s first planetary defense system, designed to deflect an asteroid from a potential doomsday collision with Earth.
The DART spacecraft soared into the night sky at 10:21pm from Vandenberg US Space Force Base, about 240km northwest of Los Angeles, carried aboard a SpaceX-owned Falcon 9 rocket.
The launch was shown live on NASA TV.
Photo: AFP /BILL INGALLS / NASA
The DART payload, about the size of a small car, was released from the booster minutes after launch to begin a 10-month journey about 11 million kilometers from Earth.
Once there DART is to test its ability to alter an asteroid’s trajectory with sheer kinetic force, plowing into it at high speed to nudge the space boulder off course just enough to keep our planet out of harm’s way.
Cameras mounted on the impactor and on a briefcase-sized mini-spacecraft to be released from DART about 10 days beforehand are to record the collision and beam images of it back to Earth.
The asteroid DART is aimed at poses no actual threat and is tiny compared with others, but scientists say that smaller asteroids are far more common and pose a greater theoretical danger.
DART’s target is an asteroid “moonlet” the size of a sports stadium that orbits a chunk of rock five times larger in a binary asteroid system named Didymos, the Greek word for twin.
The team behind DART, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, chose the Didymos system because its relative proximity to Earth and dual-asteroid configuration make it ideal for observing the results of the impact.
The plan is to fly the DART spacecraft directly into the moonlet, called Dimorphos, at 24,000kph, bumping it hard enough to shift its orbital track around the larger asteroid.
The DART team expects to shorten Dimorphos’ orbital track by 10 minutes, but would consider at least 73 seconds a success.
