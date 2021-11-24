World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Ex-leader Chun dies at 90

Former president Chun Doo-hwan, who took power in a 1979 coup and brutally crushed democracy protests before going to prison for misdeeds in office, died at his home yesterday, emergency official said. He was 90. Police earlier said Chun suffered a cardiac arrest and emergency officials rushed to his Seoul residence. Hundreds of democracy protesters were killed and tens of thousands were imprisoned during Chun’s presidency in the 1980s, but he allowed some liberalization after years of authoritarian rule. Under public pressure, he allowed the first direct and free election in the nation’s history. Facing massive criticism after he left office in 1988, Chun took refuge for two years in a Buddhist temple before being arrested. He was tried for corruption, mutiny and treason, and was sentenced to death upon conviction. He was pardoned in 1997 in a bid for national reconciliation.

INDIA

UN blasts arrest of activist

Rights groups, including the UN, have criticized the arrest of a prominent activist in Indian-administered Kashmir on terror funding charges. Khurram Parvez was arrested late on Monday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an Indian official briefed on the situation said, adding that his residence and office were searched, and a mobile phone, laptop and books seized. He is being held under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, that allows for detention of up to six months without trial. His lawyer, Parvez Imroz, could not immediately be reached for comment. UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor called Parvez’s arrest “disturbing.” “He’s not a terrorist, he’s a human rights defender,” she wrote on Twitter. Parvez, head of Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, was arrested and detained on similar charges in 2016, after being prevented from boarding a flight to attend a UN human rights forum in Geneva, Switzerland.

NICARAGUA

Ex-OAS envoy arrested

Former ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS) Edgard Parrales was on Monday detained in Managua after saying that President Daniel Ortega’s moves to withdraw from the group would not take effect immediately. Parrales was the ambassador to the OAS from 1982 to 1986, during Ortega’s first stint in power. “They captured him at his home, they were not policemen in uniforms, but two people in civilian clothes who took him away by car,” Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights president Vilma Nunez said. The police did not immediately reply to requests for comment. Last week, when the Ortega government denounced the OAS’ charter and said it was leaving the group, Parrales criticized the decision. “It is not so easy to get out of the OAS,” he said. “It takes two years for this to take effect, during which Nicaragua is still committed by the statutes to respect human rights.”

UNITED STATES

Record drugs seized

A trucker from Mexico was arrested after trying to smuggle record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the nation, federal prosecutors said. More than 7,930kg of meth and 176kg of fentanyl were on Thursday discovered hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California, a statement from the US Attorney’s Office said. The seizures are the largest of either drug in the nation for last year and this year, it said. Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias, a Mexican citizen, faces federal drug charges.