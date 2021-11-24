SOUTH KOREA
Ex-leader Chun dies at 90
Former president Chun Doo-hwan, who took power in a 1979 coup and brutally crushed democracy protests before going to prison for misdeeds in office, died at his home yesterday, emergency official said. He was 90. Police earlier said Chun suffered a cardiac arrest and emergency officials rushed to his Seoul residence. Hundreds of democracy protesters were killed and tens of thousands were imprisoned during Chun’s presidency in the 1980s, but he allowed some liberalization after years of authoritarian rule. Under public pressure, he allowed the first direct and free election in the nation’s history. Facing massive criticism after he left office in 1988, Chun took refuge for two years in a Buddhist temple before being arrested. He was tried for corruption, mutiny and treason, and was sentenced to death upon conviction. He was pardoned in 1997 in a bid for national reconciliation.
INDIA
UN blasts arrest of activist
Rights groups, including the UN, have criticized the arrest of a prominent activist in Indian-administered Kashmir on terror funding charges. Khurram Parvez was arrested late on Monday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an Indian official briefed on the situation said, adding that his residence and office were searched, and a mobile phone, laptop and books seized. He is being held under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, that allows for detention of up to six months without trial. His lawyer, Parvez Imroz, could not immediately be reached for comment. UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor called Parvez’s arrest “disturbing.” “He’s not a terrorist, he’s a human rights defender,” she wrote on Twitter. Parvez, head of Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, was arrested and detained on similar charges in 2016, after being prevented from boarding a flight to attend a UN human rights forum in Geneva, Switzerland.
NICARAGUA
Ex-OAS envoy arrested
Former ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS) Edgard Parrales was on Monday detained in Managua after saying that President Daniel Ortega’s moves to withdraw from the group would not take effect immediately. Parrales was the ambassador to the OAS from 1982 to 1986, during Ortega’s first stint in power. “They captured him at his home, they were not policemen in uniforms, but two people in civilian clothes who took him away by car,” Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights president Vilma Nunez said. The police did not immediately reply to requests for comment. Last week, when the Ortega government denounced the OAS’ charter and said it was leaving the group, Parrales criticized the decision. “It is not so easy to get out of the OAS,” he said. “It takes two years for this to take effect, during which Nicaragua is still committed by the statutes to respect human rights.”
UNITED STATES
Record drugs seized
A trucker from Mexico was arrested after trying to smuggle record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the nation, federal prosecutors said. More than 7,930kg of meth and 176kg of fentanyl were on Thursday discovered hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California, a statement from the US Attorney’s Office said. The seizures are the largest of either drug in the nation for last year and this year, it said. Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias, a Mexican citizen, faces federal drug charges.
‘BACK OFF’: Philippine officials said that a ‘failure to exercise self-restraint’ by China threatens ties and that Manila does not ask permission to act in ‘our territory’ The Philippines yesterday accused Chinese Coast Guard vessels of firing water cannons at boats delivering supplies to Philippine marines in the disputed South China Sea and ordered Beijing to “back off.” Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr said that he had expressed “outrage, condemnation and protest” to Beijing over the incident, which he said happened on Tuesday as the Philippine boats were traveling to Second Thomas Shoal (Renai Shoal, 仁愛暗沙) in the contested Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島). “Fortunately, no one was hurt; but our boats had to abort their resupply mission,” Locsin wrote on Twitter, describing the three Chinese
ANGER OVER PARTNERSHIP: After Ukraine purchased drones from a Turkish company, Russia asked Turkey ‘to deal as seriously as possible’ with its concerns over helping Kiev A Ukrainian soldier was killed by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, the government said on Friday, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop buildup near Ukraine. Kiev’s army has been battling fighters in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists — claims that Moscow denies. Kiev’s military on Friday said that the separatists had targeted Ukrainian military positions with artillery and mortars. “As a result of hostilities, one serviceman was fatally wounded,”
Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) chairman Steve Simon has cast doubt on an e-mail shown in China’s media purportedly from tennis player Peng Shuai (彭帥), saying that it “only raises my concerns as to her safety.” Simon said in a statement that he had a “hard time believing” the e-mail was written by Peng, who has not been heard from since writing two weeks ago that a powerful Chinese politician had sexually assaulted her. Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, posted on Sina Weibo earlier this month that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗) had “forced” her into sex during
TRAPPED: To enter or exit Vancouver, motorists would need to travel south to the US and back up to Canada, while landslides also cut off rail traffic to the city’s port Police on Tuesday said that at least one person has died in torrential rains that trapped motorists in mudslides, forced thousands to evacuate their homes and cut off Vancouver from the rest of Canada. Search-and-rescue teams recovered the body of a woman from a mudslide near Lillooet, 250km north of Vancouver, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said. Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet added that investigators have received two missing person reports, but that they believe “there may have been other occupied vehicles that were lost in the slide.” “The total number of people and vehicles unaccounted for has not been confirmed,” she said. The rains