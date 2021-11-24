US President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
Biden, 79, has suffered a dip in his job approval ratings in the past few months, leading some Democrats to wonder whether he might not seek another four-year term.
“He is. That’s his intention,” Psaki said as Biden flew aboard Air Force One for a Thanksgiving event with US troops in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Photo: AFP
Democrats were rattled by Republican victories in Virginia’s state elections earlier this month and a narrow Democratic victory in New Jersey.
Questions have arisen about the viability of US Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 should Biden decide not to run again.
A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found her with a 28 percent job approval rating.
Biden on Friday underwent his first physical examination since taking office in January.
Doctors found he has a stiffened gait and attributed frequent bouts of coughing to acid reflux. They said he was fit to serve.
Biden’s political prospects appeared to have been buoyed last week by the US Congress’ passage of a US$1 trillion infrastructure plan. Still being debated is another US$2 trillion in spending on a social safety net package.
‘BACK OFF’: Philippine officials said that a ‘failure to exercise self-restraint’ by China threatens ties and that Manila does not ask permission to act in ‘our territory’ The Philippines yesterday accused Chinese Coast Guard vessels of firing water cannons at boats delivering supplies to Philippine marines in the disputed South China Sea and ordered Beijing to “back off.” Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr said that he had expressed “outrage, condemnation and protest” to Beijing over the incident, which he said happened on Tuesday as the Philippine boats were traveling to Second Thomas Shoal (Renai Shoal, 仁愛暗沙) in the contested Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島). “Fortunately, no one was hurt; but our boats had to abort their resupply mission,” Locsin wrote on Twitter, describing the three Chinese
ANGER OVER PARTNERSHIP: After Ukraine purchased drones from a Turkish company, Russia asked Turkey ‘to deal as seriously as possible’ with its concerns over helping Kiev A Ukrainian soldier was killed by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, the government said on Friday, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop buildup near Ukraine. Kiev’s army has been battling fighters in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists — claims that Moscow denies. Kiev’s military on Friday said that the separatists had targeted Ukrainian military positions with artillery and mortars. “As a result of hostilities, one serviceman was fatally wounded,”
Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) chairman Steve Simon has cast doubt on an e-mail shown in China’s media purportedly from tennis player Peng Shuai (彭帥), saying that it “only raises my concerns as to her safety.” Simon said in a statement that he had a “hard time believing” the e-mail was written by Peng, who has not been heard from since writing two weeks ago that a powerful Chinese politician had sexually assaulted her. Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, posted on Sina Weibo earlier this month that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗) had “forced” her into sex during
TRAPPED: To enter or exit Vancouver, motorists would need to travel south to the US and back up to Canada, while landslides also cut off rail traffic to the city’s port Police on Tuesday said that at least one person has died in torrential rains that trapped motorists in mudslides, forced thousands to evacuate their homes and cut off Vancouver from the rest of Canada. Search-and-rescue teams recovered the body of a woman from a mudslide near Lillooet, 250km north of Vancouver, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said. Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet added that investigators have received two missing person reports, but that they believe “there may have been other occupied vehicles that were lost in the slide.” “The total number of people and vehicles unaccounted for has not been confirmed,” she said. The rains