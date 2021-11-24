Biden intends to run in 2024, White House says

US President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

Biden, 79, has suffered a dip in his job approval ratings in the past few months, leading some Democrats to wonder whether he might not seek another four-year term.

“He is. That’s his intention,” Psaki said as Biden flew aboard Air Force One for a Thanksgiving event with US troops in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

US President Joe Biden serves food to soldiers in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to mark the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Photo: AFP

Democrats were rattled by Republican victories in Virginia’s state elections earlier this month and a narrow Democratic victory in New Jersey.

Questions have arisen about the viability of US Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 should Biden decide not to run again.

A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found her with a 28 percent job approval rating.

Biden on Friday underwent his first physical examination since taking office in January.

Doctors found he has a stiffened gait and attributed frequent bouts of coughing to acid reflux. They said he was fit to serve.

Biden’s political prospects appeared to have been buoyed last week by the US Congress’ passage of a US$1 trillion infrastructure plan. Still being debated is another US$2 trillion in spending on a social safety net package.