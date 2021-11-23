Stark choice in Chile’s polarized presidential election

A far-right fiscal conservative and a left-wing former student activist are to vie to become president of Chile next month, two years after anti-inequality protests that set the country on the path to constitutional change.

Jose Antonio Kast, 55, and Gabriel Boric, 35, took a convincing lead over five rivals in a first voting round on Sunday to pass to the runoff on Dec. 19.

Kast of the far-right Republican Party took almost 28 percent of the vote, according to a near-complete count, followed closely by leftist lawmaker Boric of the Approve Dignity alliance with more than 25 percent.

The closest other candidate managed less than 13 percent.

In an address to jubilant supporters, Kast vowed to restore “peace, order, progress and freedom” in response to what he said was a clear call “from a majority of Chileans.”

Boric vowed to work for “unity,” telling supporters: “We did not take to the streets for everything to remain the same.”

Sunday’s poll came two years after dozens of people died during weeks of demonstrations against low salaries and pensions, poor public health care and education, and in the words of a recent Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development report, “persistently high inequality” between rich and poor.

The protesters demanded a new constitution.

The government agreed to a referendum, which one year later gave approval for a new constitution to be drawn up by an elected body.

Sunday’s election continued a recent rout of traditional political parties in charge of decades of neoliberal policy credited with Chile’s relative wealth, but blamed for its social inequity.

It started with elections for a new constitution-writing body in May in which voters rejected established parties and opted for independent, left-leaning candidates. Kast and Boric are both from minority parties, not in government, and not part of the coalitions that have governed Chile since the exit of dictator Augusto Pinochet 31 years ago.

With half of the country’s 15 million voters said to be undecided ahead of Sunday’s ballot, it was seen as the most wide-open presidential contest in decades.

Centrist candiates proved the least popular.

“Kast represents the restoration of order, and returning to before the social explosion [of 2019], but with an even stronger hand,” analyst Rodrigo Espinoza of the Diego Portales University said. “Gabriel Boric represents the deepening of political reforms,” as demanded by demonstrators.

The country of 19 million people also voted to replace the 155-member Chamber of Deputies and almost two-thirds of senators for a new-look Congress.

“We have to vote, the country needs changes,” voter Felipe Rojas, 24, said. “We are bored with the same politicians.”

For Cristina Arellano, a 42-year-old accountant, it was imperative to vote “to turn the page on the division and trouble in the streets,” she said.

Boric, who has promised to install a “welfare state” if he wins, cast his vote in his native city of Punta Arenas in Chile’s south, saying: “May hope win out over fear.”

Rival Kast has expressed admiration for Pinochet, opposes gay marriage and abortion, and campaigned on restoring order and security.

Beset by economic and social upheaval, the current president, billionaire cenrist Sebastian Pinera, approaches the end of his mandate with record-low approval.