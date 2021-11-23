Ahead of the Christmas holidays, Austria yesterday shut its shops, restaurants and festive markets, returning to lockdown in the most dramatic COVID-19 restriction seen in Western Europe for months.
The decision has prompted a fierce backlash, with tens of thousands taking to the streets, some blaming the government for not doing more to avert the latest COVID-19 wave crashing into Europe.
As they woke up yesterday morning, Austria’s 8.9 million people were not allowed to leave home except to go to work, shop for essentials and exercise.
Photo: AP
The Alpine nation also plans to impose a sweeping vaccine mandate from Feb. 1 — joining the Vatican as the only places in Europe with such a requirement.
Battling a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic almost two years since the virus first emerged, several countries on the continent have reintroduced curbs, often choosing to ban unvaccinated people from venues such as restaurants and bars.
However, not since vaccines became widely available has an EU country had to re-enter a nationwide lockdown.
Austria’s decision punctures earlier promises that tough virus restrictions would be a thing of the past.
Over the summer, then-Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz had declared the pandemic “over,” but plateauing inoculation rates, record case numbers and a spiraling death toll have forced the government to walk back such bold claims.
After taking office last month, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg criticized the “shamefully low” vaccine rate — 66 percent compared with France’s 75 percent — and banned unvaccinated people from public spaces.
When that proved ineffective at squelching the latest round of infections, he announced a nationwide lockdown of 20 days, with an evaluation after 10 days.
Schools are to remain open, although parents have been asked to keep their children at home if possible. Working remotely is also recommended.
Political analyst Thomas Hofer blamed Schallenberg for maintaining “the fiction” of a successfully contained pandemic for too long.
“The government didn’t take the warnings of a next wave seriously,” he said. “The chaos is evident.”
While many Austrians spent their weekend ahead of the stay-at-home order enjoying mulled wine or finishing shopping, a crowd of 40,000 marched through Vienna decrying “dictatorship.”
Andreas Schneider, a 31-year-old from Belgium who works as an economist in the Austrian capital, described the lockdown as a “tragedy”.
“I was hoping it wouldn’t come to this, especially now that we have the vaccine,” he said.
Elsewhere in Europe — as infections soar and anti-COVID-19 measures become stricter — frustrations have also erupted into demonstrations, with some marred by clashes with police.
More than 130 people have been arrested in the Netherlands over three days of unrest sparked by a COVID-19 curfew, and in Brussels on Sunday, officers fired water cannons and tear gas at a protest police said was attended by 35,000.
INEQUITY: Just 2 percent of people in low-income nations have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as top vaccine makers focus on rich countries Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are making combined profits of US$65,000 every minute from their highly successful COVID-19 vaccines while the world’s poorest countries remain largely unvaccinated, a new analysis showed. The companies have sold the vast majority of their doses to rich countries, leaving low-income nations in the lurch, said the People’s Vaccine Alliance (PVA), a coalition campaigning for wider access to COVID-19 vaccines, which based its calculations on the companies’ earning reports. The alliance estimated that the trio would make pre-tax profits of US$34 billion this year between them, which works out to more than US$1,000 a second, US$65,000 a minute
‘BACK OFF’: Philippine officials said that a ‘failure to exercise self-restraint’ by China threatens ties and that Manila does not ask permission to act in ‘our territory’ The Philippines yesterday accused Chinese Coast Guard vessels of firing water cannons at boats delivering supplies to Philippine marines in the disputed South China Sea and ordered Beijing to “back off.” Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr said that he had expressed “outrage, condemnation and protest” to Beijing over the incident, which he said happened on Tuesday as the Philippine boats were traveling to Second Thomas Shoal (Renai Shoal, 仁愛暗沙) in the contested Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島). “Fortunately, no one was hurt; but our boats had to abort their resupply mission,” Locsin wrote on Twitter, describing the three Chinese
ANGER OVER PARTNERSHIP: After Ukraine purchased drones from a Turkish company, Russia asked Turkey ‘to deal as seriously as possible’ with its concerns over helping Kiev A Ukrainian soldier was killed by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, the government said on Friday, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop buildup near Ukraine. Kiev’s army has been battling fighters in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists — claims that Moscow denies. Kiev’s military on Friday said that the separatists had targeted Ukrainian military positions with artillery and mortars. “As a result of hostilities, one serviceman was fatally wounded,”
Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) chairman Steve Simon has cast doubt on an e-mail shown in China’s media purportedly from tennis player Peng Shuai (彭帥), saying that it “only raises my concerns as to her safety.” Simon said in a statement that he had a “hard time believing” the e-mail was written by Peng, who has not been heard from since writing two weeks ago that a powerful Chinese politician had sexually assaulted her. Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, posted on Sina Weibo earlier this month that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗) had “forced” her into sex during