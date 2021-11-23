COVID-19: Austria locks down again, Europe battles virus surge

Ahead of the Christmas holidays, Austria yesterday shut its shops, restaurants and festive markets, returning to lockdown in the most dramatic COVID-19 restriction seen in Western Europe for months.

The decision has prompted a fierce backlash, with tens of thousands taking to the streets, some blaming the government for not doing more to avert the latest COVID-19 wave crashing into Europe.

As they woke up yesterday morning, Austria’s 8.9 million people were not allowed to leave home except to go to work, shop for essentials and exercise.

The Alpine nation also plans to impose a sweeping vaccine mandate from Feb. 1 — joining the Vatican as the only places in Europe with such a requirement.

Battling a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic almost two years since the virus first emerged, several countries on the continent have reintroduced curbs, often choosing to ban unvaccinated people from venues such as restaurants and bars.

However, not since vaccines became widely available has an EU country had to re-enter a nationwide lockdown.

Austria’s decision punctures earlier promises that tough virus restrictions would be a thing of the past.

Over the summer, then-Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz had declared the pandemic “over,” but plateauing inoculation rates, record case numbers and a spiraling death toll have forced the government to walk back such bold claims.

After taking office last month, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg criticized the “shamefully low” vaccine rate — 66 percent compared with France’s 75 percent — and banned unvaccinated people from public spaces.

When that proved ineffective at squelching the latest round of infections, he announced a nationwide lockdown of 20 days, with an evaluation after 10 days.

Schools are to remain open, although parents have been asked to keep their children at home if possible. Working remotely is also recommended.

Political analyst Thomas Hofer blamed Schallenberg for maintaining “the fiction” of a successfully contained pandemic for too long.

“The government didn’t take the warnings of a next wave seriously,” he said. “The chaos is evident.”

While many Austrians spent their weekend ahead of the stay-at-home order enjoying mulled wine or finishing shopping, a crowd of 40,000 marched through Vienna decrying “dictatorship.”

Andreas Schneider, a 31-year-old from Belgium who works as an economist in the Austrian capital, described the lockdown as a “tragedy”.

“I was hoping it wouldn’t come to this, especially now that we have the vaccine,” he said.

Elsewhere in Europe — as infections soar and anti-COVID-19 measures become stricter — frustrations have also erupted into demonstrations, with some marred by clashes with police.

More than 130 people have been arrested in the Netherlands over three days of unrest sparked by a COVID-19 curfew, and in Brussels on Sunday, officers fired water cannons and tear gas at a protest police said was attended by 35,000.