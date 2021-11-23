For the first time since South Korea began battling a COVID-19 outbreak early last year, all schools across the country yesterday resumed full-time in-person classes.
As the first country outside China to face a major outbreak of the virus, South Korea’s schools have seen various stages of shutdowns, remote learning and hybrid arrangements.
Widespread testing, intensive contact tracing and tracking apps have enabled South Korea to limit the spread of the virus without the extensive lockdowns seen in other countries, but previous efforts at fully opening schools have been hampered by new waves of infections.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The fully reopened schools come as part of South Korea’s “living with COVID-19” plan, adopted after it reached its vaccination goals last month. Overall, 78.8 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, although that number drops to 12.8 percent for those ages 12 to 17.
“It is true that many concerns remain,” South Korean Minister of Education Yoo Eun-hye said during a visit to an elementary school in Seoul.
Even as it eased social distancing amid high vaccination rates, the country has battled some of the highest daily case numbers yet, including a record number of severe cases.
South Korea reported 2,827 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday, down slightly from nearly a week of daily totals of more than 3,000, including a record high 3,292 new cases on Thursday.
Most worrisome for health officials is an uptick in serious cases requiring hospitalization, which have lingered near record highs of more than 500.
Schools still can move back to remote learning or other hybrid arrangements if the COVID-19 situation requires it. Precautions such as masks, dividers and other distancing measures remain in place.
“As the number of new confirmed cases increase, we ask parents and family members to pay extra attention to prevention measures,” Yoo said. “The education ministry and education offices will thoroughly check the prevention measures and will support areas in need.”
