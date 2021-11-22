About 600 migrants from 12 countries were rescued in Mexico as they traveled crammed into two tractor-trailers, the Mexican National Migration Institute said on Saturday.
The 145 women and 455 men, who hailed from not only Central America, but also Africa and the Indian subcontinent, were found in the southeastern state of Veracruz, the institute said in a statement.
The vast majority were from Central America, with 401 from Guatemala alone. Dozens were from Honduras and Nicaragua, while 37 were from Bangladesh, six were from Ghana, one was from India and one from the Cameroon, the institute added.
Photo: Reuters
The migrants were traveling “crammed” into the trailers of two trucks, said Tonatiuh Hernandez, head of the Veracruz Human Rights Commission.
“There are children, minors, I saw pregnant women, sick people,” Hernandez said, adding that he had never seen “so many” migrants traveling together in such conditions.
An Agence France-Presse video showed several hundred migrants, looking sullen and tired, crowded in a courtyard of the National Migration Institute as police in riot gear stood guard nearby.
After their names were read out by officials, migrants boarded a bus to be transported for further processing.
Child protections services have also been notified regarding families with children or minors traveling alone, Hernandez said.
As the corridor between Central America and the US, Mexico has seen vast numbers of migrants flow through its territory.
Two caravans of several hundred migrants are making their way through southern Mexico, aiming to acquire documents that allow them to transit through the country.
The flow of undocumented migrants has surged with the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, who has taken a more humane approach to the border crisis than former US president Donald Trump.
The US has recorded 1.7 million people entering illegally from Mexico between October last year and September, an all-time high for the period.
