A passenger awaiting a search at the Atlanta airport’s main security checkpoint on Saturday afternoon reached into his bag, grabbed a firearm and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop on flights, officials said.
The man, later identified as a convicted felon, ran with the gun from the checkpoint and escaped out of an airport exit, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.
It was not an active shooter incident and described the discharge as accidental, authorities said.
Photo: AP
Police later said that they had issued a warrant for the arrest of the passenger, 42-year-old Kenny Wells.
The airport’s police commander, Major Reginald Moorman, said Wells was being sought on charges including carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm and reckless conduct.
“We are actively pursuing this individual as we speak,” Moorman said told a news briefing with TSA and airport officials.
The discharge caused a frenzy on social media as alarmed travelers posted videos to Twitter and other sites showing and describing moments of chaos and confusion at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the nation’s busiest.
One person fell in the airport’s atrium area away from the checkpoint, and two people were complaining of shortness of breath, authorities said.
Police said they had to work crowd control until things calmed.
No one was shot, a TSA official said.
“We were fortunate that when the firearm went off, no one was seriously injured,” Robert Spinden, the TSA’s director of federal security for Georgia, told the news briefing.
Officials did not immediately disclose the type of weapon involved.
Social media users reported there were long lines afterward and missed flights for some. The incident came ahead of the peak Thanksgiving holiday travel season as people are still coping with the concerns of safely traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the FAA ordered a temporary ground stop, airport officials said operations never ceased and the airport did not close.
The airport returned to normal operations in under two hours, the said.
The TSA statement said it all began when the passenger was about to undergo a bag search by an official at 1:30pm at the airport’s main checkpoint after an X-ray detected what was described as a “prohibited item.”
“He advised the passenger not to touch the property, and as he opened the compartment containing the prohibited item, the passenger lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm, at which point it discharged. The passenger then fled the area,” the statement said.
After Atlanta police gave the all-clear normal operations resumed at the airport before 3:30pm.
The TSA said it seized 391 firearms at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in the first nine months of this year.
That was up from 220 last year when passenger counts were down significantly because of the pandemic, but it was also was a big jump from 2019, when 323 firearms were seized in Atlanta.
