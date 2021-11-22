US climate pledge faces Senate test with global impact

AP, WASHINGTON





After talking the climate talk at UN negotiations in Scotland, US President Joe Biden’s administration now tests whether a divided US can walk the climate walk: push a massive investment for a new era of clean energy through the narrowest of margins in the US Senate.

The US House of Representatives on Friday passed a roughly US$2 trillion social policy and climate bill, including US$555 billion for cleaner energy, although the legislation is almost certain to be changed by the Senate.

What ultimately emerges in the climate part of the bill would have a lasting effect on the US and all its neighbors on Earth, and help determine whether the US does its promised share to keep climate damage at a level not disastrously worse than it is now.

“The problem is that when you have these storms that are coming with such frequency, just as soon as you deal with one, you’re dealing with the next one,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who has struggled with five federally declared disasters in his six years leading the global oil hub on Texas’ Gulf Coast.

Turner talked on the sidelines of the UN conference in Glasgow, where he was one of dozens of mayors pushing for investment in climate.

After years of storm deaths in intensifying deluges and hurricanes from the tropics, Houston residents froze to death in record numbers in a wobbling polar vortex this year.

“And so for our vulnerable communities ... where people are already on the margins, it keeps getting a little bit further down,” Turner said.

In the Senate, cost-cutting demands by US Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from the coal state of West Virginia, and that chamber’s strict rules seem certain to force significant changes to the bill. That would prompt fresh disputes between party centrists and moderates that would likely take weeks to resolve.

If Biden’s package passes, its effect in boosting clean energy sources and technologies would mean the US would likely just miss, by 5 percent, Biden’s target of halving fossil fuel emissions by the end of this decade — more precisely and wonkily, of halving from 2005 levels the amount of carbon dioxide that the US is pumping out by 2030.

That is according to modeling by researchers at Princeton University and elsewhere, climate scientist and energy analyst Zeke Hausfeather said.

However, if Biden’s bill fails in the US Congress, the US would likely fall shy of its emission-cutting promise by much more — 20 percent — the academic modeling shows.

Market forces making renewable energy ever cheaper would help carry the US a lot of the way regardless, Hausfeather said.

With that broken promise behind it, it would be harder for the US “to convince countries like China and India to follow through on their climate commitments ... if we are unable to follow through on our own promises,” said Hausfeather, a director at the Breakthrough Institute research center.

The US over time is the world’s biggest emitter of the coal, natural gas and oil fumes that are altering the atmosphere and heating the Earth. China, with its dependence on coal-fired power plants, is the biggest emitter, while the US is No. 2. India, with its booming population and coal dependence, is poised to overtake both in coming decades.

At Glasgow, Bangladeshi climate negotiator Quamrul Chowdhury fought, as he has for years, for the US and other big polluters to make the fast, big cuts needed to keep his and other low-lying nations above water.

After decades of US climate policies flipping with the political parties of incoming administrations, Chowdhury was eager for Congress to seal the deal.

“In your domestic legislation, if it is enshrined, that will help,” Chowdhury said.

At climate conferences, leaders “make promises, make commitments, but those are not met. Promises are made, only to be broken,” he said.