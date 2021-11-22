Chileans vote in divisive polls

CROSSROADS: The presidential vote pits right-wing Jose Antonio Kast, who has been likened to Donald Trump, against leftist Gabriel Boric, who calls for reforms

Reuters, SANTIAGO





Chileans were to vote yesterday in what is widely seen as the nation’s most divisive presidential election since the country’s 1990 return to democracy, as an ultra-right-wing former congressman battled it out with a leftist who has thrown his support behind massive street protests.

On the right, Jose Antonio Kast, a 55-year-old Catholic and father of nine, has promised to crack down on crime and has praised the neo-liberal “economic legacy” of former Chilean president Augusto Pinochet.

His frank talk, across-the-board conservatism and sometimes-idiosyncratic policy ideas, such as building a ditch to curb illegal immigration, have drawn frequent comparisons with former US president Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

An electoral worker prepares a ballot box at a polling station at the Portugal high school in Punta Arenas, Chile, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

On the left, Chilean lawmaker Gabriel Boric, 35, who led student protests in 2011 demanding improvements to Chile’s educational system, has pledged to scrap the nation’s laissez-faire economic model, while strengthening environmental protections and indigenous rights.

Broadly speaking, he represents a significant rupture from the conservative to centrist politics that have dominated Chilean politics for decades.

“I’m voting for Boric because he’s young, because it’s good to give space to the new generations,” said Sandra Astorga, 55, a housewife in central Santiago.

The election comes after two years of dramatic street protests by Chileans demanding quality-of-life improvements. The demonstrations helped propel the candidacy of Boric, who for much of the race held a comfortable lead.

However, increasing fatigue among Chileans fed up with political violence, combined a with a widespread perception that crime is on the rise, has boosted Kast.

“He’s going to defeat narco-trafficking, which is doing so much damage to our country,” said Gloria Reyes Flores, 66, a widower in the upscale Santiago district of Las Condes. “He’s also going to control immigration because there are a lot of immigrants who are coming to do harm to Chile.”

Most polls had Kast winning the most votes yesterday by a few percentage points, while a likely runoff next month would be extremely competitive.

One wild card would be the performance of the more moderate candidates in the race.

Center-right Sebastian Sichel and center-left Yasna Provoste were polling between 10 percent and 15 percent, at least 10 percentage points back from Kast and Boric.

However, pollsters said a surprise is still possible given that millions of voters remain undecided.

Barring any surprise, Kast and Boric would be scrambling to pick up Sichel and Provoste voters in the potential second round, scheduled for Dec. 19, making the more moderate contenders potential kingmakers.

If either of the two leading candidates manages to clear 2 million votes, it could be a good indicator that they have broadened their base sufficiently to win in an eventual second round, said Kenneth Bunker, director of political consultancy Tresquintos.

The polls were to open at 8am and close at 6pm. Results were expected shortly thereafter.

Also up for grabs were all 155 seats in Chile’s lower house, 27 of the 50 seats in the country’s upper house and all positions in the nation’s 16 regional councils.