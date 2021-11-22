India police charge Amazon execs with smuggling cannabis

INSIDE HELP: After two arrests for possession of cannabis, questions arose as to whether Amazon employees were part of a smuggling scheme

Reuters, Lucknow, India





Indian police said on Saturday that they had charged senior executives of Amazon.com’s local unit under narcotics laws in a case of alleged cannabis smuggling through the online retailer.

Police in the central Madhya Pradesh state arrested two men who were in possession of 20kg of cannabis on Nov. 14 and found they were allegedly using the Amazon India Web site to order the drug and deliver it to other Indian states in the guise of stevia leaves, a natural sweetener.

State police said in a statement that executive directors of Amazon India were being named as the alleged smugglers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, due to differences found in answers in documents provided by the company in response to police questions and facts unearthed by discussion.

Police did not disclose how many executives were charged.

The police, who had previously summoned and spoken to Amazon executives in the case, estimate that about 1,000kg of cannabis, worth about US$148,000, was sold via Amazon.

Amazon said in a statement that it does not allow the listing and sale of legally prohibited products, adding that it takes strict action against sellers in any situation of contravention.

“The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it,” Amazon said of the case.

Indian authorities have in the past few years intensified their efforts to crack down on illicit drugs. Many high-profile Indian actors and TV personalities have been under scrutiny from narcotics officials since last year.