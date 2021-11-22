COVID-19: Australia welcomes return of students with ‘travel bubble’

Reuters, MELBOURNE





A group of international university students yesterday arrived in Australia from Singapore after nearly a two-year COVID-19 pandemic absence, as a “travel bubble” between the countries opened.

Fully vaccinated travelers from Singapore are allowed into Melbourne or Sydney without the need to quarantine — part of Australia’s gradual reopening of its borders that began this month. Australia closed its international borders in March last year to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Catriona Jackson, chief executive of Universities Australia, which represents 39 universities, said the flights from Singapore saw the first international students enter Australia since small numbers returned in November last year.

“We understand these initial numbers are small, but they are a clear signal of the intent to allow many more students to return to classes and our communities soon,” Jackson said.

There are about 130,000 international students remaining outside Australia, she added.

Before the pandemic, international students made up 21 percent of Australia’s tertiary education students, compared with 6 percent on average across countries that are members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Australia’s closed borders have also intensified a skills shortage across sectors, forcing firms to start offering sign-on bonuses for the first time in years.

The closed borders, together with quick lockdowns, strict health measures and public compliances with the rules, have made Australia one of the most successful countries in managing the pandemic.

Despite outbreaks of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 that led to months of lockdown in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia has had only about 760 confirmed cases and 7.5 deaths per 100,000 people, according to WHO data, far lower than many other nations.