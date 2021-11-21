World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Cash rains on commuters

Drivers on Friday morning scrambled to grab cash after bags of money fell out of an armored truck on a Southern California freeway, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly before 9:15am on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad as the truck was heading from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, authorities said. “One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out,” California Highway Patrol Sergeant Curtis Martin said. Several bags broke open, spreading mainly US$1 and US$20 bills across lanes and bringing the freeway to a chaotic halt, Martin said. Two people were arrested at the scene, and Martin warned that others found to have taken the money could face criminal charges.

COLOMBIA

Nazi-themed event draws ire

President Ivan Duque on Friday apologized after cadets at a police academy caused outrage by dressing as Nazis for a “cultural exchange” event in honor of Germany. Photographs of the ceremony were posted on a police Twitter account on Thursday. In it, students are shown dressed in uniforms of the Wehrmacht and SS guard, complete with the red swastika armband, with one of them sporting an Adolf Hitler-style moustache. The black, red and yellow German flag and balloons in the same colors decorated the venue along with swastikas on table cloths. “I condemn any demonstration that uses or refers to symbols referring to those responsible for the Jewish Holocaust,” Duque wrote on Twitter.

INDIA

Flash floods kill dozens

At least 30 people are dead or missing after flash floods in Andhra Pradesh state, reports said yesterday, with three buses washed away in one incident. Rescue teams pulled out a dozen bodies after three buses were washed away on Friday. At least 18 people remain missing, media outlet The NewsMinute reported. Analysts say unpredictable and extreme weather across South Asia is driven by climate change, exacerbated by damming, deforestation and excessive development.

UNITED STATES

Kamala is briefly president

President Joe Biden on Friday briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris to undergo a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before resuming his duties, the White House said. Biden drove early to the medical center in the Washington suburbs for his first routine physical exam as president. White House Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would be under anesthesia during the colonoscopy and temporarily transferred power to Harris, but resumed his duties at about 11:35am. Harris, the first woman, person of color and person of South Asian descent to be vice president, made history during the short time she was acting president.

ISRAEL

Children shots start soon

Authorities on Tuesday would begin vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. The country on Sunday last week approved inoculating younger children with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but hundreds of thousands of doses, initially expected to arrive mid-week, were delayed and would arrive today, news reports said. “Starting on Tuesday, children will also be able to be vaccinated,” Bennett wrote on Facebook on Friday. Authorities had already begun vaccinating minors aged 12 to 17, but lowered the age threshold at the recommendation of a panel of scientists.