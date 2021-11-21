UNITED STATES
Cash rains on commuters
Drivers on Friday morning scrambled to grab cash after bags of money fell out of an armored truck on a Southern California freeway, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly before 9:15am on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad as the truck was heading from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, authorities said. “One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out,” California Highway Patrol Sergeant Curtis Martin said. Several bags broke open, spreading mainly US$1 and US$20 bills across lanes and bringing the freeway to a chaotic halt, Martin said. Two people were arrested at the scene, and Martin warned that others found to have taken the money could face criminal charges.
COLOMBIA
Nazi-themed event draws ire
President Ivan Duque on Friday apologized after cadets at a police academy caused outrage by dressing as Nazis for a “cultural exchange” event in honor of Germany. Photographs of the ceremony were posted on a police Twitter account on Thursday. In it, students are shown dressed in uniforms of the Wehrmacht and SS guard, complete with the red swastika armband, with one of them sporting an Adolf Hitler-style moustache. The black, red and yellow German flag and balloons in the same colors decorated the venue along with swastikas on table cloths. “I condemn any demonstration that uses or refers to symbols referring to those responsible for the Jewish Holocaust,” Duque wrote on Twitter.
INDIA
Flash floods kill dozens
At least 30 people are dead or missing after flash floods in Andhra Pradesh state, reports said yesterday, with three buses washed away in one incident. Rescue teams pulled out a dozen bodies after three buses were washed away on Friday. At least 18 people remain missing, media outlet The NewsMinute reported. Analysts say unpredictable and extreme weather across South Asia is driven by climate change, exacerbated by damming, deforestation and excessive development.
UNITED STATES
Kamala is briefly president
President Joe Biden on Friday briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris to undergo a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before resuming his duties, the White House said. Biden drove early to the medical center in the Washington suburbs for his first routine physical exam as president. White House Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would be under anesthesia during the colonoscopy and temporarily transferred power to Harris, but resumed his duties at about 11:35am. Harris, the first woman, person of color and person of South Asian descent to be vice president, made history during the short time she was acting president.
ISRAEL
Children shots start soon
Authorities on Tuesday would begin vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. The country on Sunday last week approved inoculating younger children with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but hundreds of thousands of doses, initially expected to arrive mid-week, were delayed and would arrive today, news reports said. “Starting on Tuesday, children will also be able to be vaccinated,” Bennett wrote on Facebook on Friday. Authorities had already begun vaccinating minors aged 12 to 17, but lowered the age threshold at the recommendation of a panel of scientists.
Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, spent much of his weekend sparring with US Senator Bernie Sanders on Twitter, after Sanders repeated his call for the ultra-rich to pay more tax. Musk even raised the notion of selling more of his Tesla shares, which would require him to pay taxes on the gains. On Saturday, the 80-year-old Sanders, who unsuccessfully sought the presidential nomination of the US Democratic Party, wrote on Twitter: “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share.” Musk, whose US$286 billion fortune has made him a target for those who support a wealth tax, responded: “I keep
ONE LIFE, ONE LOVE: Stress caused by rumors and media badgering pushed the controversial former royal to start a new life in the US, where here husband is a lawyer Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro yesterday departed for the US with her husband, Kei Komuro, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family. The pair tied the knot in Tokyo last month in muted fashion, following years of tabloid gossip and online sniping over their union, which Komuro said caused her “sadness and pain.” A move to the US had long been rumored. The two 30-year-olds finally boarded a commercial flight yesterday from Tokyo to New York, where Kei Komuro attended law school and now works. Heavily guarded by police and airport officials, the couple
This summer, the Uffizi Gallery threatened to sue Pornhub for using its masterpieces in a “classic nudes” video. “Some people think of museums as boring, stuffy or dull,” the adult streaming site wrote. “But what if we told you they housed a collection of priceless porn?” The video re-enacted erotic scenes from art history using works including Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, housed in the Uffizi in Florence, Italy. Pornhub swiftly took down the unauthorized nudes, prompting debate about who controls the copying of cultural artifacts that are long out of copyright and in the public domain. Traditionally, museums have been protective of
INEQUITY: Just 2 percent of people in low-income nations have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as top vaccine makers focus on rich countries Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are making combined profits of US$65,000 every minute from their highly successful COVID-19 vaccines while the world’s poorest countries remain largely unvaccinated, a new analysis showed. The companies have sold the vast majority of their doses to rich countries, leaving low-income nations in the lurch, said the People’s Vaccine Alliance (PVA), a coalition campaigning for wider access to COVID-19 vaccines, which based its calculations on the companies’ earning reports. The alliance estimated that the trio would make pre-tax profits of US$34 billion this year between them, which works out to more than US$1,000 a second, US$65,000 a minute