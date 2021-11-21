Georgia’s jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili yesterday ended his 50-day hunger strike after he was moved to a military hospital from a prison clinic, his doctor said.
The flamboyant pro-Western reformer launched a hunger strike after being jailed upon his return from exile in Ukraine on Oct. 1, saying his arrest was political. On Thursday, Saakashvili, 53, fainted and doctors urged authorities to move him to a regular clinic, saying his life was in danger.
Georgian authorities had initially rejected the medical recommendations, but Georgian Minister of Justice Rati Bregadze on Friday said they were open to moving Saakashvili to a military hospital “where his health and security will be protected at most by the state.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Early yesterday, Saakashvili “was transferred from a prison hospital to a military clinic” in the city of Gori, about 90km west of the capital, Tbilisi, his lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili said.
His personal doctor, Nokoloz Kipshidze, said that former “president Saakashvili formally called off his hunger strike right after he was transferred to the Gori military hospital.”
“He still is in a life-threatening condition and was placed in an intensive care ward,” Kipshidze said, adding that Saakashvili’s “refeeding will begin later on Saturday.”
“I will never accept my illegal imprisonment,” Saakashvili said on Facebook Friday evening, adding that he was ready to “appear before a fair trial and accept any verdict it delivers.”
In 2018, Saakashvili was sentenced in absentia to six years in jail for “abuse of office” — charges he had rejected as trumped up and politically motivated.
The US Department of State has urged Georgian authorities to “treat Mr Saakashvili fairly and with dignity, including right to fair trial.”
“As soon as I am set free, I’ll join you — as equal among equals — in rebuilding our country,” Saakashvili wrote in an address to the nation.
He thanked Georgians for the “unbelievable show of solidarity and humanity” and called for a campaign “to liberate the country” from the rule of oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili’s Georgian Dream party.
“I believe in our victory as never before,” he said.
Georgia’s richest man Ivanishvili — the country’s former prime minister and founder of the Georgian Dream — is widely seen as the man in charge of the government, despite having no official political role.
Critics accuse the government he allegedly controls of using prosecutions to punish political opponents and critical journalists.
Giorgi Grigolia, a physician who had seen Saakashvili on Thursday, said that his condition was “life threatening” and that “he must be moved to a civilian clinic without delay.”
He cited neurological and heart conditions that “could become irreversible, fatal without a proper care, which is impossible in the medical facility” where was being treated.
The European Court of Human Rights last week ruled that Georgia must ensure Saakashvili’s “safety in prison, and to provide him with appropriate medical care for the post-hunger-strike recovery period.”
Saakashvili was moved last week to a prison hospital, where he had been “denied dignity” as well as adequate care, Amnesty International said.
The rights group on Twitter described it as “selective justice” and “apparent political revenge.”
Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, spent much of his weekend sparring with US Senator Bernie Sanders on Twitter, after Sanders repeated his call for the ultra-rich to pay more tax. Musk even raised the notion of selling more of his Tesla shares, which would require him to pay taxes on the gains. On Saturday, the 80-year-old Sanders, who unsuccessfully sought the presidential nomination of the US Democratic Party, wrote on Twitter: “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share.” Musk, whose US$286 billion fortune has made him a target for those who support a wealth tax, responded: “I keep
ONE LIFE, ONE LOVE: Stress caused by rumors and media badgering pushed the controversial former royal to start a new life in the US, where here husband is a lawyer Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro yesterday departed for the US with her husband, Kei Komuro, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family. The pair tied the knot in Tokyo last month in muted fashion, following years of tabloid gossip and online sniping over their union, which Komuro said caused her “sadness and pain.” A move to the US had long been rumored. The two 30-year-olds finally boarded a commercial flight yesterday from Tokyo to New York, where Kei Komuro attended law school and now works. Heavily guarded by police and airport officials, the couple
This summer, the Uffizi Gallery threatened to sue Pornhub for using its masterpieces in a “classic nudes” video. “Some people think of museums as boring, stuffy or dull,” the adult streaming site wrote. “But what if we told you they housed a collection of priceless porn?” The video re-enacted erotic scenes from art history using works including Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, housed in the Uffizi in Florence, Italy. Pornhub swiftly took down the unauthorized nudes, prompting debate about who controls the copying of cultural artifacts that are long out of copyright and in the public domain. Traditionally, museums have been protective of
INEQUITY: Just 2 percent of people in low-income nations have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as top vaccine makers focus on rich countries Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are making combined profits of US$65,000 every minute from their highly successful COVID-19 vaccines while the world’s poorest countries remain largely unvaccinated, a new analysis showed. The companies have sold the vast majority of their doses to rich countries, leaving low-income nations in the lurch, said the People’s Vaccine Alliance (PVA), a coalition campaigning for wider access to COVID-19 vaccines, which based its calculations on the companies’ earning reports. The alliance estimated that the trio would make pre-tax profits of US$34 billion this year between them, which works out to more than US$1,000 a second, US$65,000 a minute