Georgia’s jailed ex-leader ends 50-day hunger strike

AFP, TBILISI





Georgia’s jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili yesterday ended his 50-day hunger strike after he was moved to a military hospital from a prison clinic, his doctor said.

The flamboyant pro-Western reformer launched a hunger strike after being jailed upon his return from exile in Ukraine on Oct. 1, saying his arrest was political. On Thursday, Saakashvili, 53, fainted and doctors urged authorities to move him to a regular clinic, saying his life was in danger.

Georgian authorities had initially rejected the medical recommendations, but Georgian Minister of Justice Rati Bregadze on Friday said they were open to moving Saakashvili to a military hospital “where his health and security will be protected at most by the state.”

Participants of the “United National Movement” rally against the arrest of former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili in Tbilisi on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Early yesterday, Saakashvili “was transferred from a prison hospital to a military clinic” in the city of Gori, about 90km west of the capital, Tbilisi, his lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili said.

His personal doctor, Nokoloz Kipshidze, said that former “president Saakashvili formally called off his hunger strike right after he was transferred to the Gori military hospital.”

“He still is in a life-threatening condition and was placed in an intensive care ward,” Kipshidze said, adding that Saakashvili’s “refeeding will begin later on Saturday.”

“I will never accept my illegal imprisonment,” Saakashvili said on Facebook Friday evening, adding that he was ready to “appear before a fair trial and accept any verdict it delivers.”

In 2018, Saakashvili was sentenced in absentia to six years in jail for “abuse of office” — charges he had rejected as trumped up and politically motivated.

The US Department of State has urged Georgian authorities to “treat Mr Saakashvili fairly and with dignity, including right to fair trial.”

“As soon as I am set free, I’ll join you — as equal among equals — in rebuilding our country,” Saakashvili wrote in an address to the nation.

He thanked Georgians for the “unbelievable show of solidarity and humanity” and called for a campaign “to liberate the country” from the rule of oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili’s Georgian Dream party.

“I believe in our victory as never before,” he said.

Georgia’s richest man Ivanishvili — the country’s former prime minister and founder of the Georgian Dream — is widely seen as the man in charge of the government, despite having no official political role.

Critics accuse the government he allegedly controls of using prosecutions to punish political opponents and critical journalists.

Giorgi Grigolia, a physician who had seen Saakashvili on Thursday, said that his condition was “life threatening” and that “he must be moved to a civilian clinic without delay.”

He cited neurological and heart conditions that “could become irreversible, fatal without a proper care, which is impossible in the medical facility” where was being treated.

The European Court of Human Rights last week ruled that Georgia must ensure Saakashvili’s “safety in prison, and to provide him with appropriate medical care for the post-hunger-strike recovery period.”

Saakashvili was moved last week to a prison hospital, where he had been “denied dignity” as well as adequate care, Amnesty International said.

The rights group on Twitter described it as “selective justice” and “apparent political revenge.”