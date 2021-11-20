World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Weapons test threatens ISS

The International Space Station (ISS) remains at increased risk from orbiting debris following a Russian weapons test this week, NASA said on Thursday. On Monday, Russia launched a missile to destroy a satellite orbiting just above the space station. NASA said late on Wednesday that the highest threat to the station and its seven residents was in the first 24 hours. Hatches between many of the station compartments were closed as a precaution, but were later reopened. The US Space Command is tracking more than 1,500 satellite fragments, but hundreds of thousands of pieces are too small to see. NASA and the US Department of State have condemned the missile strike, saying it also puts satellites and China’s space station at risk. The space station is home to four Americans, two Russians and one German.

UNITED STATES

States investigate Instagram

A group of state attorneys general are investigating the photo-sharing platform Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying its parent company, Meta, ignored internal research about the physical and mental health dangers it posed to young people. The investigation is led by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont. It follows newspaper reports based on the company’s own research that found that the company knew about the harms Instagram can cause teenagers — especially teen girls — when it comes to mental health and body image issues. “For too long, Meta has ignored the havoc that Instagram is wreaking on the mental health and well-being of our children and teens,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said. “Enough is enough.”

CHINA

Market likely origin of virus

The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market, but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a US study showed. The origin of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, remains a mystery and a major source of tension between China and the US. The accountant, who was widely thought to be the first person with COVID-19, reported that his first symptoms appeared on Dec. 16, several days later than initially known, Michael Worobey, head of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, said in the study published on Thursday in the journal Science. It said most early symptomatic cases were linked to the market, specifically to the western section where raccoon dogs were caged, and it provided strong evidence of a live-animal market origin of the pandemic.

FRANCE

Law limits wild animal use

Lawmakers on Thursday voted to end wild animals being used in live circus shows, spelling an end to performing tigers, lions or bears. Performances of wild animals would be prohibited in two years and owning them outlawed in seven years, under the wide-ranging animal rights legislation that has been under debate since last year. Once signed by President Emmanuel Macron, the law would also ban live dolphin shows in the next five years and immediately end mink farming, meaning the country’s last operator would close. The law would raise the maximum penalty for mistreating animals to up to five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros (US$84,747), and would tighten restrictions on the sale of pets.