JAPAN
Foreigners, family ‘to stay’
In a major shift for a country long closed to immigrants, Tokyo is looking to allow foreigners in certain blue-collar jobs to stay indefinitely starting as early as the 2022 fiscal year, a Ministry of Justice official said yesterday. Under a law that took effect in 2019, a category of “specified skilled workers” in 14 sectors, such as farming, construction and sanitation, have been allowed to stay for up to five years, but without their family members. If a revision takes effect, such workers would be allowed to renew their visas indefinitely and bring their families with them.
RUSSIA
Troops to deploy to Crimea
Moscow on Wednesday said that it would deploy a new paratroop regiment on annexed Crimea by the beginning of next month. At the same time, Moscow voiced its objections to a framework agreement under which Ukraine would use British financing to enhance its naval capabilities, allowing it to buy missiles and build missile ships and a navy base on the Sea of Azov. The objections added to a pattern of statements in which Russia has voiced vehement opposition to Western military support of any kind for Ukraine.
FRANCE
Champagne row to ‘clear up’
Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester on Wednesday said he was “quite optimistic” that a resolution could be found to a dispute with Russia over labeling Champagne bottles. Home of the original Champagne, the country jealously guards its right to use the term and has been in talks with Moscow about a law signed by President Vladimir Putin in July that bars producers in the country’s Champagne region from using the term in Cyrillic on their bottles sold in Russia. Along with the US and Haiti, Russia is one of the few countries that have never recognized the word “champagne” as an exclusive term for sparkling wine made in the Champagne region.
UNITED STATES
Rapper shot in cookie shop
The rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed on Wednesday while he was in a cookie shop in Memphis, Tennessee, police said. The Chicago-born artist, who was born Adolph Robert Thornton, was 36. He was known for hit songs such as Major, and his album Rich Slave last year shot to the top of the Billboard 200 list. Thornton was reportedly shopping at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis when someone drove up and shot him, media reports said. Police said they have yet to identify a suspect. Thornton was almost killed in a shooting in Los Angeles in 2017, when he sustained three gunshot wounds, reports said.
UNITED STATES
Baldwin ‘reckless’: lawsuit
Actor Alec Baldwin “chose to play Russian roulette” with safety in the minutes leading up to the fatal movie set shooting of a cinematographer, a new lawsuit alleged on Wednesday. The suit is the second to be filed in one week over the killing of Halyna Hutchins during rehearsals for low-budget Western Rust in New Mexico last month. Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell — who made an emotional call to emergency services moments after the incident — is accusing Baldwin and the other producers of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and deliberate infliction of harm. “The events that led to the shooting by Mr Baldwin of a loaded gun do not constitute simple negligence,” Mitchell’s attorney, Gloria Allred, told reporters in Los Angeles.
Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, spent much of his weekend sparring with US Senator Bernie Sanders on Twitter, after Sanders repeated his call for the ultra-rich to pay more tax. Musk even raised the notion of selling more of his Tesla shares, which would require him to pay taxes on the gains. On Saturday, the 80-year-old Sanders, who unsuccessfully sought the presidential nomination of the US Democratic Party, wrote on Twitter: “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share.” Musk, whose US$286 billion fortune has made him a target for those who support a wealth tax, responded: “I keep
ONE LIFE, ONE LOVE: Stress caused by rumors and media badgering pushed the controversial former royal to start a new life in the US, where here husband is a lawyer Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro yesterday departed for the US with her husband, Kei Komuro, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family. The pair tied the knot in Tokyo last month in muted fashion, following years of tabloid gossip and online sniping over their union, which Komuro said caused her “sadness and pain.” A move to the US had long been rumored. The two 30-year-olds finally boarded a commercial flight yesterday from Tokyo to New York, where Kei Komuro attended law school and now works. Heavily guarded by police and airport officials, the couple
This summer, the Uffizi Gallery threatened to sue Pornhub for using its masterpieces in a “classic nudes” video. “Some people think of museums as boring, stuffy or dull,” the adult streaming site wrote. “But what if we told you they housed a collection of priceless porn?” The video re-enacted erotic scenes from art history using works including Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, housed in the Uffizi in Florence, Italy. Pornhub swiftly took down the unauthorized nudes, prompting debate about who controls the copying of cultural artifacts that are long out of copyright and in the public domain. Traditionally, museums have been protective of
INEQUITY: Just 2 percent of people in low-income nations have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as top vaccine makers focus on rich countries Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are making combined profits of US$65,000 every minute from their highly successful COVID-19 vaccines while the world’s poorest countries remain largely unvaccinated, a new analysis showed. The companies have sold the vast majority of their doses to rich countries, leaving low-income nations in the lurch, said the People’s Vaccine Alliance (PVA), a coalition campaigning for wider access to COVID-19 vaccines, which based its calculations on the companies’ earning reports. The alliance estimated that the trio would make pre-tax profits of US$34 billion this year between them, which works out to more than US$1,000 a second, US$65,000 a minute