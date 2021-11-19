World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Foreigners, family ‘to stay’

In a major shift for a country long closed to immigrants, Tokyo is looking to allow foreigners in certain blue-collar jobs to stay indefinitely starting as early as the 2022 fiscal year, a Ministry of Justice official said yesterday. Under a law that took effect in 2019, a category of “specified skilled workers” in 14 sectors, such as farming, construction and sanitation, have been allowed to stay for up to five years, but without their family members. If a revision takes effect, such workers would be allowed to renew their visas indefinitely and bring their families with them.

RUSSIA

Troops to deploy to Crimea

Moscow on Wednesday said that it would deploy a new paratroop regiment on annexed Crimea by the beginning of next month. At the same time, Moscow voiced its objections to a framework agreement under which Ukraine would use British financing to enhance its naval capabilities, allowing it to buy missiles and build missile ships and a navy base on the Sea of Azov. The objections added to a pattern of statements in which Russia has voiced vehement opposition to Western military support of any kind for Ukraine.

FRANCE

Champagne row to ‘clear up’

Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester on Wednesday said he was “quite optimistic” that a resolution could be found to a dispute with Russia over labeling Champagne bottles. Home of the original Champagne, the country jealously guards its right to use the term and has been in talks with Moscow about a law signed by President Vladimir Putin in July that bars producers in the country’s Champagne region from using the term in Cyrillic on their bottles sold in Russia. Along with the US and Haiti, Russia is one of the few countries that have never recognized the word “champagne” as an exclusive term for sparkling wine made in the Champagne region.

UNITED STATES

Rapper shot in cookie shop

The rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed on Wednesday while he was in a cookie shop in Memphis, Tennessee, police said. The Chicago-born artist, who was born Adolph Robert Thornton, was 36. He was known for hit songs such as Major, and his album Rich Slave last year shot to the top of the Billboard 200 list. Thornton was reportedly shopping at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis when someone drove up and shot him, media reports said. Police said they have yet to identify a suspect. Thornton was almost killed in a shooting in Los Angeles in 2017, when he sustained three gunshot wounds, reports said.

UNITED STATES

Baldwin ‘reckless’: lawsuit

Actor Alec Baldwin “chose to play Russian roulette” with safety in the minutes leading up to the fatal movie set shooting of a cinematographer, a new lawsuit alleged on Wednesday. The suit is the second to be filed in one week over the killing of Halyna Hutchins during rehearsals for low-budget Western Rust in New Mexico last month. Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell — who made an emotional call to emergency services moments after the incident — is accusing Baldwin and the other producers of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and deliberate infliction of harm. “The events that led to the shooting by Mr Baldwin of a loaded gun do not constitute simple negligence,” Mitchell’s attorney, Gloria Allred, told reporters in Los Angeles.