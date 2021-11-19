‘Blood micromoon’: NZ to enjoy partial lunar eclipse not seen for 800 years

The Guardian, WELLINGTON, New Zealand





New Zealanders looking to the sky tonight will be treated to a rare lunar spectacle, not seen in their sky in more than 800 years.

The longest partial lunar eclipse visible in New Zealand since the year 1212 is set to start at 8:20pm, when the shadow of the Earth will begin to move across the moon’s face.

It will be 97 percent covered with shadow by 10pm. At that moment, the lunar surface will briefly turn red.

The near-total eclipse will finish its three-and-a-half-hour journey just prior to midnight.

“When you have a total lunar eclipse, it’s not uncommon to have the entirety of that lasting for three-and-a-half hours, sometimes a bit shorter, sometimes longer. But for a partial eclipse to last this long, it’s just very rare,” Stardome Observatory astronomer Rob Davison said.

There are two main reasons this is a rare event, he said, the first being that it is a partial eclipse, but also because of where the moon is positioned in its orbit.

“The moon is at apogee, which means it’s at the farthest point from Earth in its orbit,” Davison said.

“At its closest point, it’s called perigee, and that’s when you get a so-called ‘super moon’ — about 360,000km away. When it swings around to the other side, and is in apogee, it’s about 400,000km away,” Davison added.