US overdoses top 100,000 for first time amid virus

Reuters





More people in the US than ever before died from drug overdoses over the 12-month period ended in April, data released on Wednesday by the US government showed, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted medical care and increased mental health woes, and as more lethal drugs flooded the streets.

The record of more than 100,000 overdose deaths in the 12-month period from April last year to this year, which US President Joe Biden called “a tragic milestone,” represents a 28.5 percent jump from the previous 12 months, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed.

The Biden administration said that it would push states to enact laws making it easier for people to get access to naloxone, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses.

“No one should die from an overdose, and naloxone is one of the most effective tools we have to save lives,” National Drug Control Policy Director Rahul Gupta said.

Biden said in a statement that even as the country battles against the COVID-19 pandemic, “we cannot overlook this epidemic of loss.”

Joshua Sharfstein, director of the American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, which focuses on addictions and overdose, said the peak of drug deaths hit in the spring of last year, early in the pandemic.

He said that the year-on-year overdose data are likely to begin falling with the July figures, but not by much.

“This is a momentous tragedy hidden by the pandemic,” Sharfstein said. “It’s heartbreaking how many families have been affected by an overdose this year.”

The surge in overdose deaths reflects two factors, the first directly connected to pandemic disruptions that caused intense stress for many people, he said.

“A lot of [drug addiction] programs had to close or reduce their hours or otherwise become less accessible during the pandemic,” Sharfstein said.

“So even as there was much more need, there was less access to care in many places,” he added.

The second is that the illegal drug supply out on the streets has become deadlier.

That is mostly due to widespread availability of fentanyl, which can be 100 times more potent than morphine and is increasingly being mixed with other drugs, such as cocaine, without users knowing, as drug suppliers seek to boost their effects.

Even minuscule amounts of fentanyl make the drugs far more dangerous.

Sharfstein and other public health experts are calling on governments at all levels to take the overdose epidemic as seriously as they have confronted COVID-19, and to invest more in treatments proven to work, such as naloxone, and in real-time data that can track when and where overdoses are flaring up.