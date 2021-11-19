More people in the US than ever before died from drug overdoses over the 12-month period ended in April, data released on Wednesday by the US government showed, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted medical care and increased mental health woes, and as more lethal drugs flooded the streets.
The record of more than 100,000 overdose deaths in the 12-month period from April last year to this year, which US President Joe Biden called “a tragic milestone,” represents a 28.5 percent jump from the previous 12 months, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed.
The Biden administration said that it would push states to enact laws making it easier for people to get access to naloxone, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses.
“No one should die from an overdose, and naloxone is one of the most effective tools we have to save lives,” National Drug Control Policy Director Rahul Gupta said.
Biden said in a statement that even as the country battles against the COVID-19 pandemic, “we cannot overlook this epidemic of loss.”
Joshua Sharfstein, director of the American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, which focuses on addictions and overdose, said the peak of drug deaths hit in the spring of last year, early in the pandemic.
He said that the year-on-year overdose data are likely to begin falling with the July figures, but not by much.
“This is a momentous tragedy hidden by the pandemic,” Sharfstein said. “It’s heartbreaking how many families have been affected by an overdose this year.”
The surge in overdose deaths reflects two factors, the first directly connected to pandemic disruptions that caused intense stress for many people, he said.
“A lot of [drug addiction] programs had to close or reduce their hours or otherwise become less accessible during the pandemic,” Sharfstein said.
“So even as there was much more need, there was less access to care in many places,” he added.
The second is that the illegal drug supply out on the streets has become deadlier.
That is mostly due to widespread availability of fentanyl, which can be 100 times more potent than morphine and is increasingly being mixed with other drugs, such as cocaine, without users knowing, as drug suppliers seek to boost their effects.
Even minuscule amounts of fentanyl make the drugs far more dangerous.
Sharfstein and other public health experts are calling on governments at all levels to take the overdose epidemic as seriously as they have confronted COVID-19, and to invest more in treatments proven to work, such as naloxone, and in real-time data that can track when and where overdoses are flaring up.
Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, spent much of his weekend sparring with US Senator Bernie Sanders on Twitter, after Sanders repeated his call for the ultra-rich to pay more tax. Musk even raised the notion of selling more of his Tesla shares, which would require him to pay taxes on the gains. On Saturday, the 80-year-old Sanders, who unsuccessfully sought the presidential nomination of the US Democratic Party, wrote on Twitter: “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share.” Musk, whose US$286 billion fortune has made him a target for those who support a wealth tax, responded: “I keep
ONE LIFE, ONE LOVE: Stress caused by rumors and media badgering pushed the controversial former royal to start a new life in the US, where here husband is a lawyer Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro yesterday departed for the US with her husband, Kei Komuro, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family. The pair tied the knot in Tokyo last month in muted fashion, following years of tabloid gossip and online sniping over their union, which Komuro said caused her “sadness and pain.” A move to the US had long been rumored. The two 30-year-olds finally boarded a commercial flight yesterday from Tokyo to New York, where Kei Komuro attended law school and now works. Heavily guarded by police and airport officials, the couple
This summer, the Uffizi Gallery threatened to sue Pornhub for using its masterpieces in a “classic nudes” video. “Some people think of museums as boring, stuffy or dull,” the adult streaming site wrote. “But what if we told you they housed a collection of priceless porn?” The video re-enacted erotic scenes from art history using works including Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, housed in the Uffizi in Florence, Italy. Pornhub swiftly took down the unauthorized nudes, prompting debate about who controls the copying of cultural artifacts that are long out of copyright and in the public domain. Traditionally, museums have been protective of
INEQUITY: Just 2 percent of people in low-income nations have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as top vaccine makers focus on rich countries Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are making combined profits of US$65,000 every minute from their highly successful COVID-19 vaccines while the world’s poorest countries remain largely unvaccinated, a new analysis showed. The companies have sold the vast majority of their doses to rich countries, leaving low-income nations in the lurch, said the People’s Vaccine Alliance (PVA), a coalition campaigning for wider access to COVID-19 vaccines, which based its calculations on the companies’ earning reports. The alliance estimated that the trio would make pre-tax profits of US$34 billion this year between them, which works out to more than US$1,000 a second, US$65,000 a minute