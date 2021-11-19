Peng Shuai message prompts concerns

AFP, BEIJING





Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) chairman Steve Simon has cast doubt on an e-mail shown in China’s media purportedly from tennis player Peng Shuai (彭帥), saying that it “only raises my concerns as to her safety.”

Simon said in a statement that he had a “hard time believing” the e-mail was written by Peng, who has not been heard from since writing two weeks ago that a powerful Chinese politician had sexually assaulted her.

Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, posted on Sina Weibo earlier this month that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗) had “forced” her into sex during a long-term on-off relationship.

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai practices ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 13, 2019. Photo: Reuters

The claims were scrubbed from social media and she has not been seen since, drawing mounting concern over her well-being.

However, China Global Television Network posted a screenshot on Twitter of what it said was an e-mail written by Peng to Simon and other WTA officials.

In the e-mail, Peng purportedly claims that her earlier accusations of sexual abuse are “not true” and says she is “resting at home and everything is fine.”

However, doubts were quickly flagged about the language used in the purported e-mail from Peng.

Simon said he was struggling to believe it was authentic.

“The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts,” Simon wrote in the statement. “I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the e-mail we received or believes what is being attributed to her.”

He said he had been repeatedly trying to reach her via numerous forms of communication, to no avail.

He called for “independent and verifiable proof that she is safe.”

“Peng Shuai displayed incredible courage in describing an allegation of sexual assault against a former top official in the Chinese government,” Simon said.

“Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source,” he said.