PHILIPPINES
Bar ‘convict’ Marcos: group
A group opposing the candidacy of the son of former president Ferdinand Marcos for next year’s presidential race was yesterday to ask the Commission on Elections to bar him from running because he has been convicted for tax evasion. Called the “Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law,” the group was to file a petition for the disqualification of Ferdinand Marcos Jr after he emerged as the frontrunner for the May election. “Public officials who violate the internal revenue code are perpetually disqualified from holding any public office and participating in election,” said former representative Satur Ocampo, one of the group’s conveners.
ISRAEL
‘Miss Holocaust’ crowned
A great-grandmother, 86, was on Tuesday crowned “Miss Holocaust Survivor” in an annual beauty pageant designed to honor women who endured the horrors of the Nazi genocide. Ten contestants — ranging in age from 79 to 90 — walked the catwalk at a museum in the city of Haifa, their hair styled, makeup applied and dressed to the nines, with sashes adorning their gowns. Organizers of the contest said that it bestows glamour and respect on a dwindling number of women whose youth was stolen during World War II, but who went on to build new lives. The winner, Salina Steinfeld, was born in Romania, where she survived Nazi attacks before moving to Israel in 1948, they said.
GERMANY
Mulled wine for vaccinated
At the Christmas market on Hamburg’s main square this year, only revelers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently recovered will be able to indulge in steaming hot mulled wine, and candied almonds or gingerbread, under festive fairy lights. The unvaccinated will still be able to peruse the bottle-green stalls selling handicrafts, listen to carols or admire the nativity scenes, but the gastronomic section is to be off-limits behind a fence, organizer Heide Mombaecher said. Such segregation is the latest example of new rules that aim to contain a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections without imposing a lockdown.
UNITED STATES
Kahlo work breaks record
A rare painting by Frida Kahlo sold in a New York auction house on Tuesday for almost US$35 million, a record price for a work by the iconic Mexican artist. The self-portrait of Kahlo entitled Diego y yo (“Diego and me,” 1949), where the face of the painter’s husband, Diego Rivera, appears on her forehead, broke the former record of US$8 million set by a Kahlo in 2016. That made it the most expensive Latin American work of art to be sold at auction, the previous record having gone to a painting by Diego Rivera, whose work Los Rivales (1931) sold for US$9.76 million in 2018.
UNITED STATES
‘Harry Potter’ cast to reunite
Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reuniting with other cast members from the blockbuster film franchise for a special 20th anniversary TV retrospective, movie studio Warner Bros said on Tuesday. However, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling will not be among those making a personal appearance on the show. The former child actors are to be joined by other stars of the eight movies for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on the movie set in London where the first film was made. The special is to be broadcast on Jan. 1 on streaming platform HBO Max.
Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, spent much of his weekend sparring with US Senator Bernie Sanders on Twitter, after Sanders repeated his call for the ultra-rich to pay more tax. Musk even raised the notion of selling more of his Tesla shares, which would require him to pay taxes on the gains. On Saturday, the 80-year-old Sanders, who unsuccessfully sought the presidential nomination of the US Democratic Party, wrote on Twitter: “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share.” Musk, whose US$286 billion fortune has made him a target for those who support a wealth tax, responded: “I keep
NEVER TOO OLD: At 61, Thomas Marshburn, who joined NASA in 1994, would become the oldest person to live aboard the International Space Station and perform a spacewalk A SpaceX rocket on Wednesday night carried four astronauts into orbit, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico, and pulled it off. “It was a great ride, better than we imagined,” mission commander Raja Chari said shortly after the spacecraft reached orbit. The launch was just as riveting for spectators at
ONE LIFE, ONE LOVE: Stress caused by rumors and media badgering pushed the controversial former royal to start a new life in the US, where here husband is a lawyer Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro yesterday departed for the US with her husband, Kei Komuro, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family. The pair tied the knot in Tokyo last month in muted fashion, following years of tabloid gossip and online sniping over their union, which Komuro said caused her “sadness and pain.” A move to the US had long been rumored. The two 30-year-olds finally boarded a commercial flight yesterday from Tokyo to New York, where Kei Komuro attended law school and now works. Heavily guarded by police and airport officials, the couple
This summer, the Uffizi Gallery threatened to sue Pornhub for using its masterpieces in a “classic nudes” video. “Some people think of museums as boring, stuffy or dull,” the adult streaming site wrote. “But what if we told you they housed a collection of priceless porn?” The video re-enacted erotic scenes from art history using works including Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, housed in the Uffizi in Florence, Italy. Pornhub swiftly took down the unauthorized nudes, prompting debate about who controls the copying of cultural artifacts that are long out of copyright and in the public domain. Traditionally, museums have been protective of