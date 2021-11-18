World News Quick Take

PHILIPPINES

Bar ‘convict’ Marcos: group

A group opposing the candidacy of the son of former president Ferdinand Marcos for next year’s presidential race was yesterday to ask the Commission on Elections to bar him from running because he has been convicted for tax evasion. Called the “Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law,” the group was to file a petition for the disqualification of Ferdinand Marcos Jr after he emerged as the frontrunner for the May election. “Public officials who violate the internal revenue code are perpetually disqualified from holding any public office and participating in election,” said former representative Satur Ocampo, one of the group’s conveners.

ISRAEL

‘Miss Holocaust’ crowned

A great-grandmother, 86, was on Tuesday crowned “Miss Holocaust Survivor” in an annual beauty pageant designed to honor women who endured the horrors of the Nazi genocide. Ten contestants — ranging in age from 79 to 90 — walked the catwalk at a museum in the city of Haifa, their hair styled, makeup applied and dressed to the nines, with sashes adorning their gowns. Organizers of the contest said that it bestows glamour and respect on a dwindling number of women whose youth was stolen during World War II, but who went on to build new lives. The winner, Salina Steinfeld, was born in Romania, where she survived Nazi attacks before moving to Israel in 1948, they said.

GERMANY

Mulled wine for vaccinated

At the Christmas market on Hamburg’s main square this year, only revelers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently recovered will be able to indulge in steaming hot mulled wine, and candied almonds or gingerbread, under festive fairy lights. The unvaccinated will still be able to peruse the bottle-green stalls selling handicrafts, listen to carols or admire the nativity scenes, but the gastronomic section is to be off-limits behind a fence, organizer Heide Mombaecher said. Such segregation is the latest example of new rules that aim to contain a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections without imposing a lockdown.

UNITED STATES

Kahlo work breaks record

A rare painting by Frida Kahlo sold in a New York auction house on Tuesday for almost US$35 million, a record price for a work by the iconic Mexican artist. The self-portrait of Kahlo entitled Diego y yo (“Diego and me,” 1949), where the face of the painter’s husband, Diego Rivera, appears on her forehead, broke the former record of US$8 million set by a Kahlo in 2016. That made it the most expensive Latin American work of art to be sold at auction, the previous record having gone to a painting by Diego Rivera, whose work Los Rivales (1931) sold for US$9.76 million in 2018.

UNITED STATES

‘Harry Potter’ cast to reunite

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reuniting with other cast members from the blockbuster film franchise for a special 20th anniversary TV retrospective, movie studio Warner Bros said on Tuesday. However, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling will not be among those making a personal appearance on the show. The former child actors are to be joined by other stars of the eight movies for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on the movie set in London where the first film was made. The special is to be broadcast on Jan. 1 on streaming platform HBO Max.