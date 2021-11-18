US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) agreed at a virtual meeting to look into the possibility of arms control talks, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.
Biden and Xi agreed to “look to begin to carry forward discussion on strategic stability,” Sullivan said in a reference to US concerns about China’s nuclear and missile buildup.
“You will see at multiple levels an intensification of the engagement to ensure that there are guardrails around this competition so that it doesn’t veer off into conflict,” Sullivan said in a Brookings Institution Webinar.
“That is not the same as what we have in the Russian context with the formal strategic stability dialogue,” Sullivan said, without elaborating on what form the discussions on strategic stability might take.
“That is far more mature, has a much deeper history to it. There’s less maturity to that in the US-China relationship, but the two leaders did discuss these issues and it is now incumbent on us to think about the most productive way to carry it forward,” he added.
Washington has repeatedly urged China to join it and Russia in a new arms control treaty.
Beijing has said that the arsenals of the other two countries dwarf its own.
It says it is ready to conduct bilateral dialogues on strategic security “on the basis of equality and mutual respect.”
It was the two leaders’ most in-depth exchange since Biden took office in January.
China’s state media cited unnamed Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs sources as saying that the two sides would ease restrictions on access for journalists from each other’s countries.
The China Daily newspaper said a consensus on journalist visas, among other points, was reached before the virtual meeting.
A spokesperson for the US Department of State gave similar details, saying that China had committed to permit US journalists in the country to depart freely and return, which they had previously been unable to do.
The US planned to facilitate similar treatment for Chinese journalists, it said.
Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, spent much of his weekend sparring with US Senator Bernie Sanders on Twitter, after Sanders repeated his call for the ultra-rich to pay more tax. Musk even raised the notion of selling more of his Tesla shares, which would require him to pay taxes on the gains. On Saturday, the 80-year-old Sanders, who unsuccessfully sought the presidential nomination of the US Democratic Party, wrote on Twitter: “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share.” Musk, whose US$286 billion fortune has made him a target for those who support a wealth tax, responded: “I keep
NEVER TOO OLD: At 61, Thomas Marshburn, who joined NASA in 1994, would become the oldest person to live aboard the International Space Station and perform a spacewalk A SpaceX rocket on Wednesday night carried four astronauts into orbit, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico, and pulled it off. “It was a great ride, better than we imagined,” mission commander Raja Chari said shortly after the spacecraft reached orbit. The launch was just as riveting for spectators at
ONE LIFE, ONE LOVE: Stress caused by rumors and media badgering pushed the controversial former royal to start a new life in the US, where here husband is a lawyer Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro yesterday departed for the US with her husband, Kei Komuro, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family. The pair tied the knot in Tokyo last month in muted fashion, following years of tabloid gossip and online sniping over their union, which Komuro said caused her “sadness and pain.” A move to the US had long been rumored. The two 30-year-olds finally boarded a commercial flight yesterday from Tokyo to New York, where Kei Komuro attended law school and now works. Heavily guarded by police and airport officials, the couple
This summer, the Uffizi Gallery threatened to sue Pornhub for using its masterpieces in a “classic nudes” video. “Some people think of museums as boring, stuffy or dull,” the adult streaming site wrote. “But what if we told you they housed a collection of priceless porn?” The video re-enacted erotic scenes from art history using works including Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, housed in the Uffizi in Florence, Italy. Pornhub swiftly took down the unauthorized nudes, prompting debate about who controls the copying of cultural artifacts that are long out of copyright and in the public domain. Traditionally, museums have been protective of