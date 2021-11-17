World News Quick Take

Agencies





MYANMAR

Suu Kyi charged with fraud

The junta has charged deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi with “election fraud and lawless actions” during last year’s polls that her party won in a landslide, state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported yesterday, without giving details on when court proceedings would begin. Fifteen other officials — including former president Win Myint and the election commission chairman — face the same charge, the report added. Detained since the putsch, Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, faces a raft of charges. including illegally importing walkie talkies, sedition and corruption, and faces decades in jail if convicted.

TURKEY

Moise’s death suspect held

Turkish authorities have arrested a man considered a suspect of “great interest” in the July assassination of then-Haitian president Jovenel Moise, Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs Claude Joseph said late on Monday. Moise, who took office in 2017, was shot dead at his home and his wife was wounded in the attack. A group of Colombian mercenaries emerged as the main suspects, but nobody has been charged or convicted in connection with the case. “I just had a phone conversation with the Turkish minister, my friend Mevlut Cavusoglu, to thank Turkey for the arrest of Samir Handal, one of the persons of great interest in the investigation into the assassination of the president,” Joseph wrote on Twitter.

AUSTRALIA

Vaccine compensation filed

The government might face a more than A$50 million (US$36.7 million) bill related to its COVID-19 vaccination program, as thousands of people register for compensation for health issues related to their inoculations, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. More than 10,000 people have registered for a government program to be compensated for lost income after being hospitalized for rare, but significant side effects from the jab, it reported, citing official data. Compensation starts from A$5,000, meaning the program would cost at least A$50 million should each claim be approved. The most frequent reported side effects include a sore arm, headache, fever and chills.

PHILIPPINES

Face shield use eased

President Rodrigo Duterte said face shields would no longer be required in many areas of the country, easing the mandate more than a year after becoming one of the few nations to require the plastic barriers against COVID-19. Face shields would only be mandatory in areas where there is a strict lockdown, a memorandum from Duterte’s office said. Wearing them has been “cumbersome,” Duterte said at a briefing aired late on Monday.

UNITED STATES

Deer runs into hospital

A deer on Monday ran through the front door of a Louisiana hospital and climbed up an escalator before it was captured and later euthanized because of injuries. News outlets reported that surveillance video showed the animal bounding into Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge through an open door and stumbling on the slippery floor. It regained its footing and climbed up the down escalator to the second floor, where it was finally corralled and held down by several people. The animal had to be euthanized because of injuries, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department said, adding that there were indications it might have been struck by a vehicle before entering the building.