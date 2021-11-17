Two explosions in Ugandan capital injure 24 people

AP, KAMPALA





Two loud explosions early yesterday rocked Uganda’s capital, Kampala, sparking chaos and confusion, as people fled what is widely believed to be coordinated attacks.

One blast was near a police station and another on a street near the parliamentary building, witnesses said.

The explosion near parliament appeared to hit a building housing an insurance company and the subsequent fire engulfed cars parked outside.

Two women react near the scene of a blast in Kampala yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Several lawmakers were seen evacuating the precincts of the parliamentary building nearby, national broadcaster UBC reported.

At least 24 people have been hospitalized with injuries sustained in the blasts, Ugandan Ministry of Health spokesman Emmanuel Ainebyoona wrote on Twitter.

Four of them are critically injured, he wrote.

An eyewitness video posted online showed a plume of white smoke rising from the blast scene near the police station.

Police did not immediately comment, and it was not clear if the explosions were bomb attacks.

People are scampering to leave the city, many on passenger motorcycles.

Ugandan officials have been urging vigilance in the wake of a string of bomb explosions in the past few weeks.

One person was killed and at least seven others wounded in an explosion at a restaurant in a suburb of Kampala on Oct. 23. Another explosion two days later on a passenger bus killed only the suicide bomber, police said.

Even before those attacks, the UK government had updated its Uganda travel advisory to say extremists “are very likely to try to carry out attacks” in the east African country.

The Allied Democratic Forces, an affiliate of the Islamic State group in central Africa, claimed responsibility for the attack on the eatery.

That group has long been opposed to the rule of longtime Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, a US security ally who was the first African leader to deploy peacekeepers in Somalia to protect the federal government from the extremist group al-Shabaab.

In retaliation over Uganda’s deployment of troops to Somalia, the group carried out attacks in 2010 that killed at least 70 people who had assembled in public places in Kampala to watch a World Cup soccer game.

However, the Allied Democratic Forces, with its local roots, has proved more of a headache to Museveni. The rebel group staged deadly terrorist attacks in Ugandan villages, as well as in the capital, including a 1998 attack in which 80 students were massacred in a frontier town near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.