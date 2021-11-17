COVID-19: Lam defends US bank head quarantine exemption

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended allowing the head of JP Morgan Chase to skip a three-week COVID-19 quarantine imposed on most other visitors, saying he worked for “a very big bank.”

The comments came as Hong Kong also announced more than 100 cargo pilots had been ordered into mandatory quarantine and that the territory was at risk of running out of air crew.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon landed on Monday for a 32-hour whirlwind tour without undergoing the usual 21-day hotel quarantine, even as the international business hub tightens restrictions to adhere to China’s “zero-COVID” strategy.

JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon attends a meeting hosted by US President Joe Biden with business leaders about a COVID-19 relief bill in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Feb. 9. Photo: AFP

Earlier this year, HSBC’s boss was forced to undergo a full quarantine during a trip to the territory.

“As far as I know the reason was economic,” Lam told reporters when asked why Dimon had been given a rare exemption.

“After all it’s a very big bank with important businesses in Hong Kong,” she said, adding that the risk of transmission was low because Dimon’s itinerary was short.

Hong Kong has maintained some of the world’s harshest quarantine measures and travel restrictions during the pandemic. The strategy has kept infections low, but ensured a business hub that dubs itself “Asia’s World City” has been cut off internationally for the past 20 months.

The government has tied the territory’s fortunes to China’s “zero-COVID” strategy and said normalization of travel with the mainland must come before any reopening to the rest of the world.

Officials have said quarantine rules are unlikely to be removed until at least the summer of next year, possibly later.

Businesses have complained the rules are hampering efforts to retain and recruit talent while rival hubs are reopening.

In a meeting with reporters, Dimon said Hong Kong’s anti-coronavirus regime “does make it harder” for his bank, Bloomberg News reported.

Dimon’s exemption came as Lam announced 130 Cathay Pacific cargo crew were being sent to a mandatory quarantine for 21 days after three tested positive for COVID-19 on return from Germany.

Lam said the move would have a “huge impact on our supply of goods.”

“If there are a couple more of these cases, we will run out of cargo pilots,” she said, but added that the measures were necessary to keep the territory free from infection.