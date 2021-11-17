The UK on Monday raised its terrorism threat level, hours after an improvised explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool, England, as police named the suspect believed to have made the homemade device before dying in the blast.
British Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel said that intelligence officials had increased the threat assessment to “severe” — the second-highest level, meaning an attack is highly likely — following the second terror incident in a month.
Last month, veteran British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death as he met constituents in southeast England, in an attack that prosecutors have said had a “terrorist connection.”
The blast outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11am GMT on Remembrance Sunday destroyed a taxi and killed the passenger suspected of making the crude device, but only injured the driver.
Police in northwest England said within hours that the blast was being treated as a “terrorist incident” and on Monday evening named the deceased suspect.
“Our enquiries are very much ongoing, but at this stage we strongly believe that the deceased is 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen,” senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks said in a statement.
He gave few other details, but said that al-Swealmeen was connected to two addresses police raided following the incident, living at one while recently renting another where officers have recovered “significant items.”
“We continue to appeal for any information about this incident and, now that we have released his name, any information that the public may have about al- Swealmeen, no matter how small, may be of great assistance to us,” Meeks said.
Reports by newspapers and broadcasters quoting unidentified security sources said al-Swealmeen was a failed asylum seeker of Iraqi and Syrian descent with a history of mental-health problems.
Al-Swealmeen was taken in by Elizabeth and Malcolm Hitchcott, a Christian volunteer couple in Liverpool, for eight months from 2017, as his appeal for refugee status played out.
Elizabeth Hitchcott told the BBC she felt “just so sad” and “very shocked” by Sunday’s incident, adding: “We just loved him, he was a lovely guy.”
Malcolm Hitchcott said al- Swealmeen spent time in a mental institution after being arrested with a knife in an incident in central Liverpool.
However, otherwise, “he was a very quiet fellow” who converted to Christianity and was baptized in Liverpool Cathedral, having rejected Islam, Hitchcott told ITV.
Counterterrorism police in northwest England late on Monday released four men held for questioning over the incident.
“Police have been satisfied with their account and they have been released,” British Minister for Security Damian Hinds told ITV News yesterday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the latest attack was a “stark reminder of the need for us all to remain utterly vigilant.”
“But what yesterday showed us all is that the British people will never be cowed by terrorism. We will never give in to those who seek to divide us with senseless acts,” Johnson said.
