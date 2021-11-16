World News Quick Take

VACCINATIONS

Study praises Pfizer jab

A study comparing four COVID-19 vaccines found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine yielded the strongest immune response, while people receiving the Sinopharm vaccine might be particularly susceptible to a breakthrough infection. Levels of protective antibodies to the part of the virus that SARS-CoV-2 uses to infect human cells varied widely across the four vaccine groups. “Relatively low” antibody concentrations were stimulated by the Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines, intermediate levels by the AstraZeneca vaccine, and the highest values by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a study in the journal Cell Host and Microbe showed.

SPAIN

Cuban envoy summoned

Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares on Sunday summoned Cuba’s charge d’affairs in Madrid to explain why Havana revoked the media credentials of five journalists on the island working for state news agency Efe. The country’s embassy in Havana is also working with Cuban authorities to ensure the return of the Efe team’s credentials, which they need to work in Cuba, diplomatic sources said. Efe said that Cuban officials offered no explanation about why — or until when — they were revoking the credentials of three reporters, a photographer and a cameraman. Later on Sunday, Cuban authorities returned credentials to two of the journalists.

UNITED STATES

‘Infrastructure czar’ named

President Joe Biden on Sunday appointed former mayor Mitch Landrieu to coordinate the implementation of the country’s massive new infrastructure law and oversee the disbursement of its US$1.2 trillion in funds. In his role as senior adviser, the former New Orleans mayor “will oversee the most significant and comprehensive investments in American infrastructure in generations,” the White House said in a statement. The package, passed by Congress after months of wrangling, is aimed at creating millions of high-paying jobs, upgrading crumbling roads, bridges, waterways and ports and strengthening supply chains.

UNITED STATES

Tornadoes hit Rhode Island

Three tornadoes that hit Rhode Island and southeast Connecticut this weekend were the first since at least 1950 to strike the area in November, the National Weather Service said on Sunday. The agency said that the three tornadoes touched down on Saturday evening. An EF-1 hit near Stonington and Westerly, Rhode Island; an EF-0 hit in North Kingstown, Rhode Island; and another EF-0 touched down near Plainfield and Foster, Rhode Island. On Sunday, agency representatives were in the region to investigate damage. No deaths or injuries were reported.

UNITED STATES

Crush victim dies aged 9

A nine-year-old boy from Dallas, Texas, has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. Ezra Blount died on Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said. Ezra was placed in a medically induced coma after sustaining serious injuries in the Nov. 5 crush of fans during a performance by the festival’s headliner, rapper Travis Scott. Blount is the 10th person who attended the festival to die. “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” Crump said in a news release on Sunday night.

SINGAPORE

Artwork ordered removed

A court ordered a halt to a week-long show featuring a 42m inflatable work by US artist Kaws, in light of a legal dispute between the organizers and another arts foundation, the Straits Times reported yesterday. The sculpture is floating in Marina Bay, and it is not clear how the organizer, Hong Kong-based AllRightsReserved, would comply with the order. Installing and dismantling the massive works by the artist, whose real name is Brian Donnelly, is complicated: For the exhibition’s 2019 Hong Kong show, tugboats had to pull the sculpture through Victoria Harbour. The dispute was initiated by Ryan Foundation, a non-profit arts organization founded by lawyer and art collector Ryan Su.

NEW ZEALAND

Woman saved from possum

A possum has been released without charge after it held a woman “hostage” at her home, police have said. Officers received a call late on Sunday night from a distressed woman who said “a possum was holding her hostage” at her home in the South Island city of Dunedin. “When she would exit her house and attempt to reach her car, the possum would charge at her and she would flee inside,” Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said. When the police arrived and approached the front door, a juvenile possum came out of the dark and climbed an officer’s leg. Dinnissen suspected it was either an escaped pet or had recently been separated from its mother. After apprehending the suspect, police delivered the possum up to nearby lookout spot Signal Hill and released it into the wild “to prevent further citizen harassment.” A 2009 Landcare study estimated that the country’s possum population exceeded 47 million.