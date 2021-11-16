VACCINATIONS
Study praises Pfizer jab
A study comparing four COVID-19 vaccines found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine yielded the strongest immune response, while people receiving the Sinopharm vaccine might be particularly susceptible to a breakthrough infection. Levels of protective antibodies to the part of the virus that SARS-CoV-2 uses to infect human cells varied widely across the four vaccine groups. “Relatively low” antibody concentrations were stimulated by the Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines, intermediate levels by the AstraZeneca vaccine, and the highest values by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a study in the journal Cell Host and Microbe showed.
SPAIN
Cuban envoy summoned
Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares on Sunday summoned Cuba’s charge d’affairs in Madrid to explain why Havana revoked the media credentials of five journalists on the island working for state news agency Efe. The country’s embassy in Havana is also working with Cuban authorities to ensure the return of the Efe team’s credentials, which they need to work in Cuba, diplomatic sources said. Efe said that Cuban officials offered no explanation about why — or until when — they were revoking the credentials of three reporters, a photographer and a cameraman. Later on Sunday, Cuban authorities returned credentials to two of the journalists.
UNITED STATES
‘Infrastructure czar’ named
President Joe Biden on Sunday appointed former mayor Mitch Landrieu to coordinate the implementation of the country’s massive new infrastructure law and oversee the disbursement of its US$1.2 trillion in funds. In his role as senior adviser, the former New Orleans mayor “will oversee the most significant and comprehensive investments in American infrastructure in generations,” the White House said in a statement. The package, passed by Congress after months of wrangling, is aimed at creating millions of high-paying jobs, upgrading crumbling roads, bridges, waterways and ports and strengthening supply chains.
UNITED STATES
Tornadoes hit Rhode Island
Three tornadoes that hit Rhode Island and southeast Connecticut this weekend were the first since at least 1950 to strike the area in November, the National Weather Service said on Sunday. The agency said that the three tornadoes touched down on Saturday evening. An EF-1 hit near Stonington and Westerly, Rhode Island; an EF-0 hit in North Kingstown, Rhode Island; and another EF-0 touched down near Plainfield and Foster, Rhode Island. On Sunday, agency representatives were in the region to investigate damage. No deaths or injuries were reported.
UNITED STATES
Crush victim dies aged 9
A nine-year-old boy from Dallas, Texas, has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. Ezra Blount died on Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said. Ezra was placed in a medically induced coma after sustaining serious injuries in the Nov. 5 crush of fans during a performance by the festival’s headliner, rapper Travis Scott. Blount is the 10th person who attended the festival to die. “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” Crump said in a news release on Sunday night.
SINGAPORE
Artwork ordered removed
A court ordered a halt to a week-long show featuring a 42m inflatable work by US artist Kaws, in light of a legal dispute between the organizers and another arts foundation, the Straits Times reported yesterday. The sculpture is floating in Marina Bay, and it is not clear how the organizer, Hong Kong-based AllRightsReserved, would comply with the order. Installing and dismantling the massive works by the artist, whose real name is Brian Donnelly, is complicated: For the exhibition’s 2019 Hong Kong show, tugboats had to pull the sculpture through Victoria Harbour. The dispute was initiated by Ryan Foundation, a non-profit arts organization founded by lawyer and art collector Ryan Su.
NEW ZEALAND
Woman saved from possum
A possum has been released without charge after it held a woman “hostage” at her home, police have said. Officers received a call late on Sunday night from a distressed woman who said “a possum was holding her hostage” at her home in the South Island city of Dunedin. “When she would exit her house and attempt to reach her car, the possum would charge at her and she would flee inside,” Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said. When the police arrived and approached the front door, a juvenile possum came out of the dark and climbed an officer’s leg. Dinnissen suspected it was either an escaped pet or had recently been separated from its mother. After apprehending the suspect, police delivered the possum up to nearby lookout spot Signal Hill and released it into the wild “to prevent further citizen harassment.” A 2009 Landcare study estimated that the country’s possum population exceeded 47 million.
NEVER TOO OLD: At 61, Thomas Marshburn, who joined NASA in 1994, would become the oldest person to live aboard the International Space Station and perform a spacewalk A SpaceX rocket on Wednesday night carried four astronauts into orbit, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico, and pulled it off. “It was a great ride, better than we imagined,” mission commander Raja Chari said shortly after the spacecraft reached orbit. The launch was just as riveting for spectators at
ONE LIFE, ONE LOVE: Stress caused by rumors and media badgering pushed the controversial former royal to start a new life in the US, where here husband is a lawyer Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro yesterday departed for the US with her husband, Kei Komuro, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family. The pair tied the knot in Tokyo last month in muted fashion, following years of tabloid gossip and online sniping over their union, which Komuro said caused her “sadness and pain.” A move to the US had long been rumored. The two 30-year-olds finally boarded a commercial flight yesterday from Tokyo to New York, where Kei Komuro attended law school and now works. Heavily guarded by police and airport officials, the couple
South Korea has rejected refugee status for ethnic Chinese people who have been “stateless” since they fled North Korea years ago, two of the applicants and an activists’ group said yesterday. Unlike North Korean defectors, who receive citizenship, almost-free apartments and other economic assistance in South Korea, ethnic Chinese from the North are denied access to such benefits if they maintained Chinese nationality in North Korea. About 30 of them have been designated as “stateless” in South Korea, after authorities detected their attempts to pose as North Korean nationals and detained them, observers say. The “stateless” designation makes it extremely difficult
This summer, the Uffizi Gallery threatened to sue Pornhub for using its masterpieces in a “classic nudes” video. “Some people think of museums as boring, stuffy or dull,” the adult streaming site wrote. “But what if we told you they housed a collection of priceless porn?” The video re-enacted erotic scenes from art history using works including Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, housed in the Uffizi in Florence, Italy. Pornhub swiftly took down the unauthorized nudes, prompting debate about who controls the copying of cultural artifacts that are long out of copyright and in the public domain. Traditionally, museums have been protective of