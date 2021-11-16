Covid-19: Austrians not vaccinated begin lockdown in EU first

A PERSONAL DECISION? Those who break the rules face a 500 euro fine, while those who refuse to show proof of vaccination or a recovery can be fined three times more

AFP, VIENNA





Austria yesterday began a lockdown for people not vaccinated against COVID-19, a first in the EU as the Alpine member fights a record surge in cases.

About 65 percent of Austria’s population of almost 9 million people is vaccinated, below the EU average of 67 percent, while daily increases in infections have hit records last week.

Other European governments are also eyeing unpopular COVID-19 curbs, with the Netherlands opting for western Europe’s first partial lockdown of the winter.

A demonstrator holds a placard that reads: “Against compulsory vaccination,” at an anti-vaccination protest at the Ballhausplatz in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Austria’s lockdown means that people aged 12 or older who are not vaccinated or cannot show that they have recently recovered from COVID-19 would not be allowed to leave the house, except for reasons such as buying essential supplies, exercise or seeking medical care.

“The situation is serious... We don’t take this step with a light heart, but, unfortunately, it is necessary,” Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told reporters on Sunday.

The lockdowns are to be enforced with random spot checks over the next 10 days with police patrols being stepped up.

The measure would then be reviewed, the government said.

Those who break the rules risk a 500 euro (US$572) fine, while those who refuse to show proof that they are vaccinated or have recently recovered can be fined three times as much.

The main committee of parliament approved the lockdown late on Sunday.

In the news conference, Schallenberg called again on those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.

Hundreds gathered outside the chancellery for his announcement in a noisy protest, waving banners that read: “No to mandatory vaccination” and “Our body, our freedom to decide.”

“I’m here to set a sign. We must fight back now... We want to work, we want to help people, but we don’t want to vaccinate ourselves because this is simply our decision,” said Sarah Hein, an unvaccinated 30-year-old hospital worker.

The government on Friday said that vaccinations would become mandatory for health workers.

Under existing rules, the unvaccinated are banned from restaurants, hotels and cultural venues unless they can show they have recently recovered from the disease.

“Healthy people are being locked up,” said another demonstrator, declining to give her name.

Vienna is further toughening rules, requiring polymerase chain reaction tests on top of being vaccinated or recovered to attend gatherings of more than 25 people, or go to bars and restaurants.

Also from yesterday, the capital is becoming the first region in the EU to offer vaccinations to children aged five to 11 at a vaccination center.

Appointments were booked for more than 5,000 children when registration opened on Saturday, the city said.