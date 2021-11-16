Austria yesterday began a lockdown for people not vaccinated against COVID-19, a first in the EU as the Alpine member fights a record surge in cases.
About 65 percent of Austria’s population of almost 9 million people is vaccinated, below the EU average of 67 percent, while daily increases in infections have hit records last week.
Other European governments are also eyeing unpopular COVID-19 curbs, with the Netherlands opting for western Europe’s first partial lockdown of the winter.
Photo: AFP
Austria’s lockdown means that people aged 12 or older who are not vaccinated or cannot show that they have recently recovered from COVID-19 would not be allowed to leave the house, except for reasons such as buying essential supplies, exercise or seeking medical care.
“The situation is serious... We don’t take this step with a light heart, but, unfortunately, it is necessary,” Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told reporters on Sunday.
The lockdowns are to be enforced with random spot checks over the next 10 days with police patrols being stepped up.
The measure would then be reviewed, the government said.
Those who break the rules risk a 500 euro (US$572) fine, while those who refuse to show proof that they are vaccinated or have recently recovered can be fined three times as much.
The main committee of parliament approved the lockdown late on Sunday.
In the news conference, Schallenberg called again on those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.
Hundreds gathered outside the chancellery for his announcement in a noisy protest, waving banners that read: “No to mandatory vaccination” and “Our body, our freedom to decide.”
“I’m here to set a sign. We must fight back now... We want to work, we want to help people, but we don’t want to vaccinate ourselves because this is simply our decision,” said Sarah Hein, an unvaccinated 30-year-old hospital worker.
The government on Friday said that vaccinations would become mandatory for health workers.
Under existing rules, the unvaccinated are banned from restaurants, hotels and cultural venues unless they can show they have recently recovered from the disease.
“Healthy people are being locked up,” said another demonstrator, declining to give her name.
Vienna is further toughening rules, requiring polymerase chain reaction tests on top of being vaccinated or recovered to attend gatherings of more than 25 people, or go to bars and restaurants.
Also from yesterday, the capital is becoming the first region in the EU to offer vaccinations to children aged five to 11 at a vaccination center.
Appointments were booked for more than 5,000 children when registration opened on Saturday, the city said.
NEVER TOO OLD: At 61, Thomas Marshburn, who joined NASA in 1994, would become the oldest person to live aboard the International Space Station and perform a spacewalk A SpaceX rocket on Wednesday night carried four astronauts into orbit, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico, and pulled it off. “It was a great ride, better than we imagined,” mission commander Raja Chari said shortly after the spacecraft reached orbit. The launch was just as riveting for spectators at
ONE LIFE, ONE LOVE: Stress caused by rumors and media badgering pushed the controversial former royal to start a new life in the US, where here husband is a lawyer Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro yesterday departed for the US with her husband, Kei Komuro, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family. The pair tied the knot in Tokyo last month in muted fashion, following years of tabloid gossip and online sniping over their union, which Komuro said caused her “sadness and pain.” A move to the US had long been rumored. The two 30-year-olds finally boarded a commercial flight yesterday from Tokyo to New York, where Kei Komuro attended law school and now works. Heavily guarded by police and airport officials, the couple
South Korea has rejected refugee status for ethnic Chinese people who have been “stateless” since they fled North Korea years ago, two of the applicants and an activists’ group said yesterday. Unlike North Korean defectors, who receive citizenship, almost-free apartments and other economic assistance in South Korea, ethnic Chinese from the North are denied access to such benefits if they maintained Chinese nationality in North Korea. About 30 of them have been designated as “stateless” in South Korea, after authorities detected their attempts to pose as North Korean nationals and detained them, observers say. The “stateless” designation makes it extremely difficult
This summer, the Uffizi Gallery threatened to sue Pornhub for using its masterpieces in a “classic nudes” video. “Some people think of museums as boring, stuffy or dull,” the adult streaming site wrote. “But what if we told you they housed a collection of priceless porn?” The video re-enacted erotic scenes from art history using works including Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, housed in the Uffizi in Florence, Italy. Pornhub swiftly took down the unauthorized nudes, prompting debate about who controls the copying of cultural artifacts that are long out of copyright and in the public domain. Traditionally, museums have been protective of