A new centrist political party yesterday emerged as the likely winner of Bulgaria’s national election, partial data showed, boosting hopes for an end to months of political deadlock in the EU’s poorest member state.
The anti-graft We Continue The Change party (PP), launched by two former interim ministers only two months ago, was in the lead with 25.4 percent of the vote, based on 61 percent of ballots counted from Sunday’s election, the third in Bulgaria this year.
After two previous elections in April and July produced an inconclusive outcome, Bulgarian voters are keen to see a new government formed quickly to tackle a dire COVID-19 situation, surging energy prices and widespread graft.
Photo: AP
“I voted for what we are fighting for and hoping to happen — a more serious change in everything, so that we can have a better life here, at least for our children,” Kostadin Manov, a 39-year-old father of two, said after casting his vote in Sofia.
“This corruption and all this theft should stop,” he said.
However, the partial results show the next parliament would be even more fragmented than in April and July, with seven parties represented.
Voter turnout in Sunday’s vote is estimated at about 40 percent — a historic low amid public disillusionment and apathy, and also COVID-19 infections that have left hospitals overwhelmed.
The center-right GERB party of former Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov was seen coming in second place with 22.2 percent of the vote. His decade-long rule ended with the April election amid public anger over his failure to crack down on corruption.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, a harsh critic of Borissov, won 49.2 percent of votes in a presidential election that also took place on Sunday and is tipped to win a second five-year term in the largely ceremonial post in a runoff set for this Sunday.
Analysts said the new PP party — set up by two Harvard-educated entrepreneurs — looked better positioned to seal a coalition with the support of the Socialists, who won 10.3 percent of the vote, the anti-graft alliance Democratic Bulgaria with 6 percent and the ITN party of TV talk show host Slavi Trifonov.
Trifonov’s party had topped the July vote with 24 percent, but the partial results show it now getting just 9.8 percent after his failure to forge a government.
However, tough coalition negotiations lie ahead before a workable government can be formed.
“Forming a government ... will be more complicated because at least four parties will be needed for a majority,” said Dobromir Zhivkov, a political analyst with Market Links pollster.
PP leader Kiril Petkov promised to be open to dialogue and compromise in coalition talks, but said his party would not renege on pledges to overhaul the judiciary and clamp down on corruption.
“Bulgaria is headed onto a new path,” said Petkov, who hopes to become prime minister and to have his PP cofounder, Assen Vassilev, as finance minister.
Final official results are expected today.
