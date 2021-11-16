UK probing deadly blast in Liverpool

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Three men aged 21 to 29 were arrested in connection with the explosion of a taxi near a women’s hospital, with the driver being hailed for his courage

AFP, LIVERPOOL, England





British counterterrorism police were yesterday questioning three men after a “heroic” taxi driver reportedly foiled a plot to bomb a packed Remembrance Day service in Liverpool.

An explosion engulfed a cab outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital seconds before Britain fell silent at 11am on Sunday to honor its war dead.

A passenger was killed, but the driver escaped with light injuries, after city authorities and newspapers described how he had locked the man inside after growing suspicious about his intentions.

A police officer stands guard outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, England, yesterday following a car blast on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The passenger had wanted to go to the annual Remembrance Day service in the northwest city’s Anglican cathedral, UK media quoted investigators and friends of the taxi driver as saying.

However, road closures forced the taxi to detour and they ended up at the nearby hospital, where the bomb went off just after the driver had escaped, the Daily Mail reported.

The taxi went up in a fireball and thick gray smoke billowed afterwards, as police rushed to cordon off the hospital and non-urgent patients were told to divert to other city clinics.

“The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital,” Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said yesterday.

“We knew that the taxi driver had stood out and locked the doors, we knew that early on,” she told BBC radio, while warning against further speculation about the incident.

About 2,000 people attended the religious service of remembrance, Liverpool Echo newspaper reported, and the event concluded with a military parade on the closed roads outside the cathedral.

Remembrance Day marks the moment at 11am in November 1914, when the guns fell silent in World War I.

The commemoration in Liverpool was one of Britain’s largest, outside London.

Conservative Party Cochairman Oliver Dowden said the driver’s actions contrasted with “the cowardice of terrorist attacks.”

“Clearly we’ll have to see exactly what happened there,” he toldSky News yesterday, adding that reports of the driver’s response had to be confirmed.

“But if that is the case, that’s another example of true bravery and courage,” he said.

After the incident, armed police from England’s northwest counterterrorism command arrested three men — aged 29, 26 and 21 — in a house in Liverpool’s Kensington District.

Sections of the street remain cordoned off with a heavy police presence at the scene early yesterday.

The MI5 intelligence service is also assisting in the investigation, the Guardian newspaper and BBC reported.

“So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred,” Merseyside Police said in a statement late on Sunday.

“We would urge the public to remain calm — but vigilant,” they said, adding that they were keeping an open mind as to the cause of the explosion.

On Twitter, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the emergency services for their response, and he was expected to update parliament later yesterday.

“Our police and emergency services are working hard to establish what happened and it is right they are given the time and space to do so,” British Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel said.