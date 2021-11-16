A group of women subjected to invasive gynecological searches at Doha airport are to sue Qatari authorities, seeking redress for an ordeal that sparked global condemnation, their lawyer told reporters yesterday.
Women on 10 Qatar Airways flights from Doha, including 13 Australians, were subjected to the examinations late last year as authorities searched for the mother of a newborn found abandoned in an airport bathroom.
The incident caused outrage, and fueled concerns about Qatar’s treatment of women as the Persian Gulf state prepares to receive thousands of foreign visitors for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Damian Sturzaker, from Sydney-based firm Marque Lawyers, said seven affected passengers now plan legal action to “send a message to Qatari authorities that you can’t treat women ... in this manner.”
“The group of women have suffered enormous distress on the evening concerned, now just over a year ago, and they continue to suffer distress and ill effects and trauma as a result of what occurred,” he told reporters.
Sturzaker said the women were seeking a formal apology, compensation and protection for future passengers transiting through the airport.
Qatar is a Muslim monarchy, where sex and childbirth outside of marriage are punishable by jail.
Ahead of the World Cup, the country has struggled to reassure critics that its promises on women’s rights, labor relations and democracy are credible.
Facing potentially devastating commercial and reputational damage after the incident, Qatar vowed to guarantee the future “safety and security” of passengers.
The country’s prime minister also issued an apology, while an airport police officer who oversaw the searches was reportedly convicted.
However, Sturzaker said the women had not been made aware of any improvements to airport procedures and their attempts to seek mediation had been unsuccessful.
They want to highlight their case ahead of the FIFA tournament, to ensure other travelers were well-informed before visiting Qatar, he added.
“They should be aware that — whilst there is a guise of a highly developed, highly modernised airport and national carrier — these events have happened and there’s nothing preventing them from happening again,” he said.
