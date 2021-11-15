World News Quick Take

Agencies





AFGHANISTAN

Journalist dies in blast

A well-known Afghan journalist was killed and at least four other people injured on Saturday when a suspected bomb destroyed a minibus near a Taliban checkpoint in Kabul, a media watchdog and officials said. The incident happened in Dasht-e Barchi, a Kabul suburb dominated by members of the mostly Shiite Hazara community, who for years have been the target of violence by the Islamic State group. “Unfortunately we lost another reporter,” the Afghan Journalists Center wrote on Twitter hours after the blast, saying that Hamid Seighani, who worked for the Ariana television network, had died in the blast. “I was in my car and an explosion happened in the vehicle in front of us,” a witness said. “It was completely burnt.” He said the explosion occurred near a Taliban checkpoint, and that gunfire could be heard briefly immediately afterward.

UNITED KINGDOM

Queen sprains her back

Queen Elizabeth II sprained her back and would not attend the Remembrance Sunday service in central London to remember Britain’s war dead, Buckingham Palace said yesterday. The service, one of the most important on the 95-year-old monarch’s calendar, was widely expected to be her first public appearance after canceling events in recent weeks on doctors’ advice. “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph,” officials said in a statement. The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for medical tests. On Oct. 29, the palace said she had been told by doctors to rest for two weeks and only take on light duties, but officials said at the time that “it remains the queen’s firm intention” to be present for the national Remembrance Sunday service.

UNITED STATES

Python hitches sailboat ride

A python looking for a joyride snuck aboard a sailboat in the Florida Keys and ended up staying until the boat finished its 155km voyage, police said. The crew found the 2.1m snake in the boat’s shower on Friday after docking in Marco Island on southwest Florida’s Gulf Coast after the trip from Indian Key around the southern tip of the peninsula. Police quickly responded and transferred the invasive snake to a local wildlife handler, police said in a news release. The police department posted multiple photographs of a uniformed officer grinning wildly on the boat with the python coiled multiple times around his arm. “Because pythons regularly escape or are released from captivity, it can be difficult to determine whether a snake encountered in the Keys arrived there by swimming from the mainland or was a former captive pet on the island,” US Geological Survey has said.

STANDING HEAD

SpaceX launches satellites

Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) expanded its constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites on Saturday with the launch of 53 Starlink satellites from Florida. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 12:19pm GMT and deployed the satellites about 16 minutes after launch. The rocket’s reusable first stage, which has been used for multiple launches, including the first crewed test flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, successfully returned and landed on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring Internet access to underserved areas of the world.