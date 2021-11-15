AFGHANISTAN
Journalist dies in blast
A well-known Afghan journalist was killed and at least four other people injured on Saturday when a suspected bomb destroyed a minibus near a Taliban checkpoint in Kabul, a media watchdog and officials said. The incident happened in Dasht-e Barchi, a Kabul suburb dominated by members of the mostly Shiite Hazara community, who for years have been the target of violence by the Islamic State group. “Unfortunately we lost another reporter,” the Afghan Journalists Center wrote on Twitter hours after the blast, saying that Hamid Seighani, who worked for the Ariana television network, had died in the blast. “I was in my car and an explosion happened in the vehicle in front of us,” a witness said. “It was completely burnt.” He said the explosion occurred near a Taliban checkpoint, and that gunfire could be heard briefly immediately afterward.
UNITED KINGDOM
Queen sprains her back
Queen Elizabeth II sprained her back and would not attend the Remembrance Sunday service in central London to remember Britain’s war dead, Buckingham Palace said yesterday. The service, one of the most important on the 95-year-old monarch’s calendar, was widely expected to be her first public appearance after canceling events in recent weeks on doctors’ advice. “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph,” officials said in a statement. The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for medical tests. On Oct. 29, the palace said she had been told by doctors to rest for two weeks and only take on light duties, but officials said at the time that “it remains the queen’s firm intention” to be present for the national Remembrance Sunday service.
UNITED STATES
Python hitches sailboat ride
A python looking for a joyride snuck aboard a sailboat in the Florida Keys and ended up staying until the boat finished its 155km voyage, police said. The crew found the 2.1m snake in the boat’s shower on Friday after docking in Marco Island on southwest Florida’s Gulf Coast after the trip from Indian Key around the southern tip of the peninsula. Police quickly responded and transferred the invasive snake to a local wildlife handler, police said in a news release. The police department posted multiple photographs of a uniformed officer grinning wildly on the boat with the python coiled multiple times around his arm. “Because pythons regularly escape or are released from captivity, it can be difficult to determine whether a snake encountered in the Keys arrived there by swimming from the mainland or was a former captive pet on the island,” US Geological Survey has said.
SpaceX launches satellites
Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) expanded its constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites on Saturday with the launch of 53 Starlink satellites from Florida. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 12:19pm GMT and deployed the satellites about 16 minutes after launch. The rocket’s reusable first stage, which has been used for multiple launches, including the first crewed test flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, successfully returned and landed on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring Internet access to underserved areas of the world.
‘CARRIER KILLER’? Clear satellite images, a sign that China is trying to show what its missile forces can do, depict targets shaped like a US aircraft carrier and two destroyers The Chinese military is using mock-ups of US aircraft carriers at a weapons-testing range in a remote western desert, new satellite imagery shows, indicating that the People’s Liberation Army is focused on neutralizing a key tool of US power. Satellite images depict targets in the shape of a carrier and two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers at a testing facility in the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang, the news Web site of the US Naval Institute reported. Both types of vessels are deployed by the US 7th Fleet, which patrols the Western Pacific, including the waters around Taiwan. The images were taken last
Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure on Saturday as part of one village’s local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India’s most important Hindu festival. Similar to Spain’s “La Tomatina” — the eccentric tomato-hurling celebration of the local fruit — residents of Gumatapura instead fling snowball-sized wads of a more earthy variety. The Gorehabba Festival begins with the afternoon collection of “ammunition” from cow-owning homes in the village, which lies on the border of the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a
NEVER TOO OLD: At 61, Thomas Marshburn, who joined NASA in 1994, would become the oldest person to live aboard the International Space Station and perform a spacewalk A SpaceX rocket on Wednesday night carried four astronauts into orbit, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico, and pulled it off. “It was a great ride, better than we imagined,” mission commander Raja Chari said shortly after the spacecraft reached orbit. The launch was just as riveting for spectators at
South Korea has rejected refugee status for ethnic Chinese people who have been “stateless” since they fled North Korea years ago, two of the applicants and an activists’ group said yesterday. Unlike North Korean defectors, who receive citizenship, almost-free apartments and other economic assistance in South Korea, ethnic Chinese from the North are denied access to such benefits if they maintained Chinese nationality in North Korea. About 30 of them have been designated as “stateless” in South Korea, after authorities detected their attempts to pose as North Korean nationals and detained them, observers say. The “stateless” designation makes it extremely difficult