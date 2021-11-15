US President Joe Biden is to hold a high-stakes virtual summit with Chinese Prsident Xi Jinping (習近平) today, his latest initiative to restore US authority on the world stage.
However, the US president’s efforts are hampered by a logjam in Washington that threatens to cripple US diplomacy.
As of Nov. 5, Biden had made 78 ambassadorial nominations, but just seven of them — or 9 percent — had been confirmed by the US Senate, the White House said.
Photo: Reuters
Former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump had 77 percent and 70 percent of their ambassadorial nominees confirmed respectively at this stage.
The inertia has left posts in vital world capitals unfilled — Biden is yet to even nominate an ambassador to the UK — and the US confronting foreign policy crises with one arm tied behind its back.
“We’re 10 months into the Biden administration and only a fraction of its diplomatic players are in place to engage the world,” former US assistant secretary of state for public affairs Philip Crowley said.
“The president has said repeatedly that ‘America is back,’” Crowley said. “The lack of ambassadors in scores of countries undercuts that message. Sure, the top priorities essentially are still being addressed, but lots of valuable initiatives get placed on the back burner waiting for ambassadors to arrive. Country by country, it is just hard to build a lot of momentum in the relationship with the country team operating at less than full capacity.”
The problem was starkly illustrated during a row over France’s loss of a submarine contract with Australia, which instead opted for nuclear-powered submarines to be developed with the US and UK.
There was no US ambassador in Paris for French President Emmanuel Macron to deal with, and like many world leaders, he does not engage with the charge d’affaires or other substitutes.
The depleted diplomatic corps is a symptom of Washington’s polarized politics and evenly divided Senate.
Two right-wing Republicans, US senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, have been slowing down the process by objecting to the Senate moving forward via unanimous consent.
Cruz is taking a stand because he objects to a pipeline that would carry gas from Russia to Germany and wants the Biden administration to impose sanctions to stop it.
His office told The Associated Press that he was committed to using whatever leverage he has to force “mandatory sanctions.”
Hawley has demanded that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin resign because of the US’ “botched Afghanistan withdrawal.”
“Until there is accountability, the least we can do is actually vote for nominees to leadership positions at the state department and department of defense,” Hawley said.
Without these holdouts, the nominees could be confirmed through a voice vote, a process taking only minutes that can be used so long as no senators object. This is how more than 90 percent of nominees of Obama and his predecessor, George W. Bush, were confirmed at similar stages of their respective presidencies.
However, Cruz and Hawley are insisting on a more time-consuming process in a Senate that already has an overwhelming to-do list.
Democrats regard the tactics as playing politics with national interest.
“It’s a terrible impediment to our resuming democratic partnership and leadership in the world,” US Representative Jamie Raskin said. “The right-wing plan has been to dismantle and disable democratic governance and leadership. They want to make the government dysfunctional so they can take it over and use it for their own purposes. We’re just trying to defend the idea of the reality of democracy.”
However, there was some progress last month, when the Senate confirmed, via voice vote, former US senator Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey; Cindy McCain, widow of US senator John McCain, as ambassador to the UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture; former US senator Tom Udall as ambassador to New Zealand; and Victoria Reggie Kennedy, widow of former US senator Ted Kennedy, as ambassador to Austria.
Notably all four had links to the Senate.
The snail’s pace of confirmations has caused alarm at the American Foreign Service Association, which is the union and professional association of the US foreign service, with 17,000 members in six agencies and departments.
“No other country doesn’t send ambassadors on a regular, timely basis, and no other country in history, including ours, has ever had this many vacant jobs for this long,” association president Eric Rubin said. “The world is changing. It is by no means in a stable state, and we have to work out and defend our role in this new world. The time has passed when the world is just going to tolerate our peculiarities. ‘The US doesn’t fill half its ambassadorships for a year? Oh, well, that’s the US.’”
‘CARRIER KILLER’? Clear satellite images, a sign that China is trying to show what its missile forces can do, depict targets shaped like a US aircraft carrier and two destroyers The Chinese military is using mock-ups of US aircraft carriers at a weapons-testing range in a remote western desert, new satellite imagery shows, indicating that the People’s Liberation Army is focused on neutralizing a key tool of US power. Satellite images depict targets in the shape of a carrier and two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers at a testing facility in the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang, the news Web site of the US Naval Institute reported. Both types of vessels are deployed by the US 7th Fleet, which patrols the Western Pacific, including the waters around Taiwan. The images were taken last
Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure on Saturday as part of one village’s local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India’s most important Hindu festival. Similar to Spain’s “La Tomatina” — the eccentric tomato-hurling celebration of the local fruit — residents of Gumatapura instead fling snowball-sized wads of a more earthy variety. The Gorehabba Festival begins with the afternoon collection of “ammunition” from cow-owning homes in the village, which lies on the border of the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a
NEVER TOO OLD: At 61, Thomas Marshburn, who joined NASA in 1994, would become the oldest person to live aboard the International Space Station and perform a spacewalk A SpaceX rocket on Wednesday night carried four astronauts into orbit, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico, and pulled it off. “It was a great ride, better than we imagined,” mission commander Raja Chari said shortly after the spacecraft reached orbit. The launch was just as riveting for spectators at
South Korea has rejected refugee status for ethnic Chinese people who have been “stateless” since they fled North Korea years ago, two of the applicants and an activists’ group said yesterday. Unlike North Korean defectors, who receive citizenship, almost-free apartments and other economic assistance in South Korea, ethnic Chinese from the North are denied access to such benefits if they maintained Chinese nationality in North Korea. About 30 of them have been designated as “stateless” in South Korea, after authorities detected their attempts to pose as North Korean nationals and detained them, observers say. The “stateless” designation makes it extremely difficult